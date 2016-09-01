‘Mano Valmeekam’ depicted conflicts of the mind.

‘Meka Arts’, under the aegis of Rasaranjani, staged the play Mano Valmeekam at Thyagaraya Ganasabha on consecutive evenings recently. This was directed by Meka Ramakrishna.

The title of the play is indicative of a similar plight of Valmiki who penned Ramayana in a remorse mood after accidentally killing a bird.

Experiencing similar emotional conflict is neurosurgeon Vamsikrishna Prasad (Bhanu Prakash) who had to save the life of a terrorist who’s admitted in his hospital. The conflict arises when the doctor comes to know it’s the same terrorist who had killed his sister. This play has just five characters on stage and almost the same number of imaginary roles. We get to know who they are only in exchanges of dialogue between these characters on the stage.

Bhanu Prakash as Dr.Vamsi Krishna, Sivaramakrishna as Dr. Sridhar and Srija in the role of Madhavi, wife of Vamsi ran the show with neat portrayals understanding the characters’ intent. Jalagam Nagababu played DIG Raghuveer.