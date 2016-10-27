Tamil magazines mark Deepavali with special colourful editions.

KALAIMAGAL

S.G. Baraskar’s Sitarama Pattabishekam adorns the cover of this special with Mahaperiyava’s discourse on Anjaneya’s wisdom. Short stories, essays, poems and snippets make the volume eminently readable. An interview with veteran communist leader Nallakannu is a rare treat. Why do cell phones explode? An article discusses the burning issue. Heroines of modern Tamil cinema and Deepavali depicted in films provide colour to the volume (Rs. 150).

KALKI

Predominantly spiritual, the edition has colourful pictures accompanying the essays. Sakti Senai series of articles expand on the glory of Ambal and her various forms. The cover of Padmavasan (inside story also by him) narrate the rare tale of a playful Balavinayaka hiding the Sudarsana Chakra of Sri Narayana. A short story by Kalki adds flavour to the Deepavali Malar (Rs. 100).

SRI SAI MARGAM

Cover to cover the magazine lives up to its name, filled with articles on Sri Shirdi Sai, including one on the worship of Marakada Sai. Also there are articles on Ramana Maharishi, Mahaperiyava and Purandaradasa. Poems and devotees’ experiences make this compilation absorbing. Price Rs. 100.

AMUDASURABI

The 69th festival edition of Amudasurabi is rich in literary content. Veda’s beautiful cover portrays a scene from the Ramayanam. Tirupur Krishnan pens a moving narrative combining Janaka’s paternal instinct and Rama-Sita intimacy. In fact the entire content of the edition gives ample fodder for the intellectual. Offspring of famous authors find a forum to showcase their talent. From travel to economics and theatre to cinema, Amudasurabi’s volume (Rs. 175) is a wide canvas that covers various subjects.

GOPURA DARISANAM

The content of this special is predominantly spiritual covering temples, concepts and saints. Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati’s discourse on the speciality of Bhagavan nama, Govinda in particular, has been reproduced embellished by the illustrations of Ma.Se. Another gem is Mukkur Lakshmi- narasimhacharyar’s guidelines on devotion and worship. Sri Ramanuja’s millennium is commemorated through colourful picture pages and articles. Essays on centenarian Kalanilayam Nagarajan, Harikesanallur Muthiah Bhagavatar and short stories lend variety to the volume priced at Rs. 150.