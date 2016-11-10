(Top row from left) Bengali film director Goutam Ghose, who is chairing the KIFF 2016; Yesteryear actors Kanan Devi and Gregory Peck; (middle row from left) Filmmakers Paul Cox, Abbas Kiarostami and Andrzej Wajda; (last row from left) Directors Adoor Gopalakrishnan; Ken Loach and the Dardenne Brothers.

The Kolkata International Film Festival that begins today, raises expectations and also disappoints many.

The much-awaited Mrinal Sen retrospective, which was slated to be held during the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) that begins today (Nov 11 - 18), has been cancelled. This decision has disappointed many cinema lovers.

Rumours claim that the strained relations between the current governement of West Bengal and Mrinal Sen is the reason behind the cancellation, which Goutam Ghose, who is chairing this year’s KIFF, strongly denies.

Ghose says, “Our digital cinema package is undergoing restoration. Without restoring them, we can not show those old, landmark films. We have decided not to opt for low resolution screening. Besides, many of Mrinalda’s masterpieces are not digitally restored. Due to these technical reasons, we had to call off the retrospective.”

About the cancellation Mrinal Sen says, “My films have been screened many times in India and abroad. So at this stage of my life, I am not hungry for prestige through a retrospective or awards.”

One reason why Mrinal Sen’s ‘Khandahar’ (The Ruins) was not shown at Cannes Classic section in 2009 was because the print was in a poor condition. Remembers Govind Nihalani, “On Mrinalda’s personal request, I supervised the restoration of ‘Khandahar’, frame by frame, at the National Film Achieves of India.” After that, ‘Khandahar’, which is poetry on celluloid, was finally shown at the Cannes Classic Section in 2010. It received a standing ovation. Strangely enough, even this restored film does not find a place at the KIFF. Since this is the centenary year of legendary actress Kanan Devi and Hollywood actor Gregory Peck, a few of their films will be screened at KIFF, along with the films of Satyen Bose of ‘Jagriti’ fame. Remembers director Sandip Ray (son of Satyajit Ray), “ My family used to watch many Gregory Peck classics at the various single theatres of Kolkata. And he (Gregory Peck) was among those who recommended in writing Baba’s (Satyajit Ray) name for a Lifetime Achievement Oscar.”

One wonders why a retrospective of the renowned actor-director Bikash Roy, whose centenary is also this year, has not been included in the KIFF.

The festival’s homage section is appealing as it boasts of works by Paul Cox, Abbas Kiarostami and Andrzej Wajda.

A special tribute section will feature films by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Ken Loach and the Dardenne Brothers.

For the first time, Marathi films such as ‘Court’ and ‘Kasav’ have been included at the KIFF.

Abhijit Guha and Sudeshna Ray’s directional venture, ‘Beche Thakar Gaan’ (Song for Living) will be the festival’s inaugural film.

‘Hatath Dekha’ (an adaptation of a Tagore story ) directed by Reshmi Mitra, an Indo-Bangladesh joint venture, will also be screened.

Today’s inauguration will be attended by Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Kajol. Goutam Ghose adds a footnote, “The theme of this KIFF is peace and communal harmony and the core theme is China.”