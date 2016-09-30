Classical singer Rohini Mahesh’s debut album is her offering to Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai.

HYDERABAD: It is a dream come true for Rohini Mahesh. The classical singer recently launched her debut album ‘Swar Chitanand Siddhi Vinayak.’ She says that the album has been at the back of her mind for a couple of years and it is her offering to the famous Siddhi Vinayak temple in Prabha Devi, Mumbai.

Hailing from Mumbai, Rohini and her family are frequent visitors to the temple. “Ever since I was in college, I had a dream to do this album. People from all sections of society pray at this temple and I was thinking that I need to do an album on the lord. And, it so happened that this year things fell into place,” she says excitedly.

For Rohini, the entire album is a culmination of a prayer and its execution. “I said, ‘I want to compose and I will compose.’ I worked on it conceptually. Everything in this album is about Siddhi Vinayak.” Although the launch was a simple affair, Rohini observes how it was made special with Sudha Raghunathan. “One of my musical inspirations is also Sudha Raghunathan. I have met her two decades back and I used listen to her music. I was in Chennai for my music exam and also used the opportunity to have my album launched by Sudha Raghunathan there at a simple event.”

Rohini has played multiple roles in the album. Besides singing, she has written and also has composed the tunes. While there are four tracks in the album, the first song is in colloquial Hindi and has been written and composed by her. “The second song is a Vigneshwara Namaskara stotra. I picked up the stotra and tuned it,” she points out.

Rohini had her music training for 20 years and finished her Bachelor’s in Music too. She gave performances in Mumbai before getting married in 2007 and moved to the US. The family later lived in Mumbai and now have migrated to Hyderabad. She has been working as a faculty for Shankar Mahadevan Academy for three years and has been working with the academy for different projects.

Another interesting facet of the singer is that she also writes poems. “ I have been writing poems since I was in college. When I started writing, I would write on what ever I liked. One of my poems is on music itself. There were topics on dreams and friends,” she states. She observes that her writing has helped to understand how to write a song. “Even if it is a bhajan it has to fall into a rhythmic metre. I did a song composition workshop with Shankar Mahadeven Academy at the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA) that also helped me because I trained children who were absolutely not trained in music to compose. A few children came up with ideas and based on them we wrote a song and how to construct it. We tuned into the synthesisers and finally the programme manager of NCPA had the symphony orchestra and recorded the entire song,” she recalls.

Rohini has also done a music video for a song in the album. Will she do more albums?

“I am not aware of how it will work. Swar Chitanand... has happened due to divine intervention . I would like to do more albums but with the grace of god. Who would not want to do?” she concludes.