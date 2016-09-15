Chitravina N. Ravikiran and Smitha Madhav display a fine blend of lyric and rhythm.

A last-minute shift of venue due to heavy rain notwithstanding, the dance production, ‘Almighty Trinity’ gained instant appeal with the audience. A creative combine of dancer Smitha Madhav and reputed musician Chitravina N. Ravikiran, the ballet had Smitha and 40 students from her Varna Arts Academy. Shifting the event to an adjacent auditorium with limited capacity and poor acoustics affected the clarity of dialogue and song.

The show began with invocation in praise of Trinity through a sloka tuned in Neelambari. The first ballet was ‘Sangeetha Devatha Shapa Vimochanam’. The very title suggests the essential elements of music are missing in these difficult times. Smitha as sage Narada moves from one to another in the triumvirate and finally finds a solution.

The two themes brought on to the stage triumvirate of Gods – Brahma, Vishnu and Maheswara playing important roles. Credit goes to Ravikiran first for weaving a fresh theme with Narada connecting the triumvirate. It highlighted the harmonious interactions between Brahma, Vishnu and Maheswara tackling the issue of finding ‘Sangeetha Devata’goddess of music. Narada’s search ends with Siva, Lord of dance. There is a celebratory dance of joy.

Later ‘Mohini Bhasmasura’ was presented. The lyrics for both the themes were sensibly written, tuned and recorded by Ravikiran employing good voices. Dances were choreographed by Smitha Madhav, who donned the role of Narada in the first segment and Mohini in the second. She gave a fantastic performance as Mohini with dances that were vigorous and sometimes packed with jatis.

Before Ravikiran fielded the ballet on the stage, he narrated its gist and its underlying concept, but saying it was imaginary subject, nothing to do with mythology. The event concluded with tillana in which all the leading dancers took part.