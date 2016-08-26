The unique appeal of Pouranic verse drama came alive in the staging of ‘Bhaktha Prahlada’.

Verse drama popularly known as Pouranic nataka is the idiom of Telugu theatre. Equipped with mythological tale for its narrative, scripted in classical idiom of the language, interspersed with metrical verses, pouranic plays have their own distinct appeal. One such, Bhaktha Prahlada formed the grand finale for Visakha Music and Dance Academy’s seven-day annual festival of music dance and drama at Kalabhrati. Scripted by noted exponent of Pouranic theatre Dr Meegada Ramalinga Swamy, it sought to portray the tale of Prahlada, the son of demon king Hiranyakashipu from the ‘Srimad Bhagavatam’. Replete with intense, emotive conflict of convictions between father and son and the agony of a mother unable to convince either of the two, found good dramatic expression. Despite of the limitations of a stage presentation, the performance made its point well.The play opened with a scene where the sage in meditation of Lord Vishnu get get subjected to tyrannical acts of demons and then proceeded to relate the tale in a effective manner. Scenes of Hiranyakashipu’s grandeur and his ferocious behavior towards his son Prahlada and latter’s cool response to father’s atrocious conduct found good expression. Artistes of Sri Sai Kala Niketan staged the play and Bagadi Vijaya Sai directed it well.