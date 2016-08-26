Bhagavatula Sethuram strives to keep alive the tradition of Yakshaganam through its Kuchipudi origins.

In the early Seventies I remember attending a Yakshaganam event at Thyagaraya Ganasabha where Bhagavatula Ramakotaiah was performing ‘Ramanatakam’. Playing ‘Lavudu’ was his five-year-old son Sethuram, whose career got initiated early and blossomed into passion later.

Ramakotaiah was perhaps the first artiste who established a dance school on Telangana soil in Hyderabad in 1961. After the demise of Ramakotiah, Sethuram took over the mantle after being mentored by stalwarts like Vedantham Prahlada Sarma and Uma Rama Rao. Later he did post-graduation in dance in Telugu University and eventually became assistant professor, a job he holds now.

Sethuram’s focus is not just on training students in Kuchipudi art but also to revive the art of Yakashagana presentation that is almost becoming extinct. Yakshaganam is a crucial wing of Kuchipudi dance. It was their strong point too. “I grew playing Yakshaganam roles and even recently I played roles in a set of half a dozen Yakhaganas staged at Kuchipudi for the purpose of a documentary produced by Central Sangeet Natak Akademy.

Recalling the days when he was training under different gurus, Sethuram says, “Basically we follow the style of Chinta Venkatramayya whoteaches the meaning of every line of Sahitya first, only then he goes to teach abhinaya. Vedantam Lakshminarayana Sastry used to elaborate the abhinaya beyond the scope of the sahitya line. I follow that too. My father learnt the art from Vedantam Raghavayya and Venkatramayya. They used to teach solo items too while teaching Yakshaganas,” he informs. “My father Ramakotaiah too taught me Yakshaganas till I was 19,” he adds.

Sethuram travelled extensively to different countries to give performances on behalf of ICCR and other organisations. He toured places like Mauritius to teach the art to groups of children there. Some more organisations like Silicon Andhra, Telugu associations, Sabhas at Mauritius and Singapore had organised his visits. “The audience in these places not only loved our dances but wanted us to teach their children too,” he informs.

Recently Sangeet Natak Akademy made a documentary on Kuchipudi dances, especially on Yakshaganas. Sethuram was part of those films.

Speaking about the importance of Yakshaganam Sethuram says, “There’s no Kuchipudi if there’s no Yakshagana. It has been our strength. It’s based on Bharata’s Natya Sastra. It signifies the role of a Sutradhar, who also takes care of the jati presentation.”

After his father’s demise, Sethuram has taken over the running of Sri Kuchipudi Nritya Nilayam, the institute his father had launched. Very recently he held a workshop for his students in ‘Bhamakalapam’, considered as the prime number of Siddhendra to present it completely.

Recently Sethuram has been appointed as distance education director. He is also presently working on ‘Harmonized Symphony’ aimed at curing psychological and physiological patients. It is a kind of dance therapy, akin to ‘Music Therapy’. For this symphony Jayant Sridhar wrote script, he informs. This is related to endocrinology.

Sethuram says he’s interested in reviving ancient subjects like Golla Kalapam which was originally written his own great- grandfather Ramayya.