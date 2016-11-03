Ranga Shankara is back with its annual theatre festival. The theme of 2016 edition is Not The Metros

Ranga Shankara is back with its annual theatre festival. ‘Not the Metros’ is what the theatre festival will aim to engage with this year. “Globalization has divided the country into two distinct parts between the metros and the mofussils. The cultural moorings of these geographies are also distinct... if we move beyond metros and move into the smaller mofussils, we ask the inevitable question of the state of theatre beyond the metros. What are the concerns of Theatre in small towns? What are the anxieties that theater faces, what are the questions that the theatre engages with...” described a press release from the institution.

The schedule of the festival is as follows: November 6: Shivaji Underground in Bhimnagar by Rang Mala, Jalna, Maharashtra at 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. November 7: Maayakkomaalikalin Jaalakannadi by Manalmagudi Theatre Land, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu at 7.30 p.m. November 8: One Third by Indianostrum, Pondicherry, at 7.30 p.m., November 9: Yugaantara by Natana, Mysore at 7.30 p.m., November 10: To’ Paidom by Badungduppa, Assam at 7.30 p.m., November 11: Katha Sukavi Surya Kamal Ki by Perafin Society, Kota, Rajasthan, November 12: Choli Ke Piche Kya Hai by Budhan Theatre Society, Chharanagar, Gujarath at 7.30 p.m., November 13: Malathi Madhava by Ninasam, Heggodu, Karnataka, at 7.30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Ranga Shankara box office or bookmyshow.com