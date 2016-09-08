‘Waves in Silence’, a group exhibition in the capital city, offers a feel of the art scene in Kerala.

Where else would one get a feel of the working of creative artistic minds than in a group show? Truly representative of the cross-section of art expressions of Kerala’s artists since the late 1960s to present times, is ‘Waves in Silence’, an exhibition of works by 15 artists currently on at Suryakanti Gallery, Thiruvananthapuram. Art here exists at many levels and in various media.

Technique, mastery over tones, intense and fierce sensibility and fine feeling for line and colour are all deployed in a manner that the images of the real world are metamorphosed to correspond with the individual’s response to his internal and external world.

Among the works, one that catches the eye early on is Riyas Komu’s work in black and white. There evidently is politics in the work. A Kafka-like face with definite character about it has the map of Uncle Sam’s country, the geography split into half – one closer to white tint and the other half, grey. Race, colour, or discrimination of any kind is what is hinted at.

Art is expressed by the forces of the time and one can detect elements of commentary in ‘Cows’ by P.V. Nandan and ‘Beyond Reflections’ by Ajaykumar. Nandan’s frame is crowded with the bovine and their eyes say it all, while the place of worship set on the water’s edge with its reflections mirror the deep undercurrent, again a work that has its finger on the pulse of society.

Achuthan Kudalur’s two untitled paintings are striking both for the abstraction attained and the colour scheme adopted.

Distorted, defaced and mutilated forms of man and the earth mark their presence in ‘Avastha2’ by B.D. Dethan and ‘Ode to Infidels’ by NKP Muthukoya.

Dethan rues the deteriorating ecology, and the apprehensive cluster of framed birds within the larger frame are an ominous presence in the work where driftwood takes up major space.

Abstracts by Lizzie Jacob display geometry very often and here too the frame is in hues of brown and grey, the dullness itself reflecting a response to the times.

Water colour ‘Secret Dialogues’ by C. Bhagyanathan is a soothing presence and representative of his mastery over the medium. Human predicament is undoubtedly the theme here, but expressed in a very mild, slow motion style. Sreelal’s untitled, Nemom Pushparaj’s ‘Stagnant Tide’ and Manoj Vyloor’s ‘Meanwhile’ have stressed their individual points of view, so also Satyapal’s untitled acrylic on canvas.

G. Rajendran was among the early artists of the sixties who broke the stereotypical approach to art, which meant portraits, realistic works and confined expression. ‘Lalita and Aadu’ and another frame by him retain the features of his original palette expression.

T. Kaladharan is known for his decorative, ornamental glass paintings, with a strong colour scheme, the highlight of most of his works captured yet again in the work on display at the show.

Fractured depictions, indigenous tradition, fine feeling for line and colour, interpreting life through their strikingly personal style which have attained an imprint of its own the 20 works of art offer a feel of the Kerala art scene.

Dethan’s remark, “Chitrakala has ceased to be a limited world for expression. It has acquired many ways of release, what with the coming together of a thinking artist and the world offering technology for expressing art,” sums up the vitality that exists in the art world today and is evident all through ‘Waves in Silence’.