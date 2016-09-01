Gita’s passion for art has helped her capture the life and works of celebrated artists on camera.

With a training in art and a passion for making documentaries, Gita, has showcased her works at various events. The recent one was in Chennai where a couple of her documentaries were screened.

Gita, who holds a Master’s in Psychology, was initially keen to become a counsellor. “After marriage when I moved to Bengaluru, I began my training in art. bBack in Chennai, I started copying a lot of Western Impressionistic masters. I didn’t get to know much about great masters during my stint in an art institution, so I began to visit art exhibitions. Looking at works and learning about them made me realise that I had been on the wrong track.”

After attending a lecture by Adimoolam, known for his abstract paintings, and sculptor Dakshinamoorthy, she began to work with a combination of ideas in monochromatic schemes. In fact, she is more interested in striking earthy tones as one can see from her creations . It was in 2005 that Gita believed that she had derived her signature style. .

Around the same time, Gita came across the book, ‘Framed Mosaic’, by Neville Tuli, which had interviews with several senior Indian artists.

“I thought if interviews could be so interesting, what it would be like if one could make them talk and document it. Each artist has something different and profound to say. They have had their angsts in life, managing family and profession. After I read about their philosophy and cultural space, I wanted to make documentaries. In fact, even as a child I was fascinated about documentaries, especially the ones from the Films Division, screened before the main film,” she adds.

Gita began to meet and strike a rapport with senior and young artists. When she joined DakshinaChitra and began curating shows, she had a chance to mingle with artists from different parts of India, foreign artists living in Auroville and Kodaikanal or travelling in India. Beginning with a couple of senior artists, Gita moved on to making documentaries on quite a few artists as also on some folk performing arts.

During the past five years some of her documentaries on senior artists such as P. Perumal, Sooriyamoorthy and more recently Alphonso Arul Doss and Veera Santhanam have been mature presentations.

‘Golden Flute’ and ‘Kamadhenu,’ on artists Prof. Alphonso Arul Doss and Veera Santhanam were screened at the Lalit Kala Akademi, recently.

Alphonso, who was born and did his schooling in Bengaluru and later he moved to Madras to study at the Government College of Arts & Crafts, where he also taught and retired as its Principal.

Santhanam on the other hand, is a product of Government College of Arts & Crafts, Kumbakonam, who moved to Madras subsequently.

Gita has taken a lot of effort to research their backgrounds — where they were born, what made them take up art, how the surroundings and events of their childhood or adolescence influenced their art.

She goes with Alphonso to his school and the church that he attended in Bengaluru while he talks of how he was taken up by the colours of the stained glass windows and how he has been doing so many paintings with a man playing the flute.

Whereas for Santhanam, who grew up in Kumbakonam, the numerous temples, sculptures and paintings therein and the folk arts left an indelible mark on his mind. One can see their influences in his imageries even today. As an experienced actor of short films and feature films, he comes across effectively in ‘Kamadhenu’ narrating his various interests.

It is heart-warming to listen to these artists talk about their teachers, master artists, such as Panikker, Dhanapal, Santhana Raj, Antony Doss and Munuswamy and how they moulded the young students. It was good that many art students were present to watch the films.

Hopefully, these films would make them aware of these great artists.