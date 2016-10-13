Artist-poet Seema Kohli explores the process of creativity through her work Hiranya Garbha.

Hiranya Garbha or the Golden Womb is a concept that has fascinated poets and writers down the ages. An icon of fertility, it projects divine and metaphysical connotations.

Delhi-based artist and poet Seema Kohli’s interpretation is inspired by the Yajur veda mantra ‘Aum Hiranya Garbha Samavarthathaaagre’. Her multi-faceted approach explores, through a display of paintings, bronze sculptures, serigraphs and etchings titled ‘Unending Dance of Light – Raks-e-Shams - In Silence the Secrets speak ’, the process of constant creativity and renewal that powers the universe.

Seema, during her recent visit to Chennai, described the painting as a biological need and a conversation with herself. “It encapsulates a coded vocabulary between artist and canvas — I talk to the canvas and the canvas talks to the viewer. I ask myself, has the communication been taken forward? My mediums vary —painting, sculpture, installations and experiential video,” shares the artist.

Introduced to colour as a child, she was intrigued by the mystery of a dot unfolding into a line. Painting became her language to create a world, the content of which was supplied by the mythological stories of different faiths narrated by her grandfather. Initially making her discoveries untutored, she later joined an institution, the South Delhi Polytechnic, to further her technique and knowledge.

Seema explained that for her, Hiranya Garbha signifies a single golden womb which births, rejuvenates and rebirths all living entities. ‘I believe that creation has emerged out of the feminine aspect of the sun. Prakriti is concentrated in the ultimate Being, which is the amalgamation of man and woman, but creation is the celebration of the feminine aspect of that Being”.

Her works engage with the multiplicity of life, oneness of being, harmony of elements and final liberation. Repetition of mantras translates into recurrence of images such as the Viswaroopa, Tree of Life, the swan and the sun. What do the leitmotifs convey? “I believe that Vishwaroopa resides in all humans, as we undergo multiple transformations. The tree, revered by every faith, signifies the karmic cycle. Its branches, trunk and roots inhabit the three worlds just as humans inhabit the physical world, the one above and the one below it.” In her painting of goddess Saraswathi, the swan stands for the soham hamsa and symbolises both the inner and external flight towards liberation. Says Seema “I find answers through meditation. Visiting temples in which rituals are not currently performed, my meditation there led me to realise that energy is always extant. It is we who subject it to limitations of time and space. I see illusion (Maya) as playful, girl-like, an energy all around us that moves everything.”

Seema’s colours hold a festive sumptuousness, sometimes highlighted by gold and silver accents. Her compositions are vibrant spaces wherein the vision of a dreamer meets the precision of a miniaturist. The richness of detail begs close study, with even complex compositions broken down into a series of smaller, familiar tropes that establish an emotional connect with the viewer through a deeply-felt warmth.

The art exhibition will be on at Hotel Park Hyatt, 39, Velachery Road (Near Raj Bhavan), Chennai, till January 5, 2017.