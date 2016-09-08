Craftsmen bring alive the avian world

Sampoorn’s ‘Santhe: Back to Nature’ celebrates Nature in all its hues.

Ronak Shah, a NID graduate, brings his hand-crafted ‘Chatur Chidiya’ range that consists of bulbuls, sparrows, parrots, tailor and weaver birds, kingfishers, owls and more. His creations are not only used for décor but as educational tools to help children identify bird species.

The highlight of Sapna Soni’s psychedelic showcase are clock faces in unique shapes, vases, lamp stands, boxes, etc. Pushpa Harit uses Nature as motif in her necklaces, bangles and earrings. Santhe also brings master-artisan Prakash Joshi’s phad paintings in herbal colours and Akshay Bariki’s pattachitra. Bangalore-based Sampoorn works for the cause of craftspersons and often joins hands with NGOs working in the field of craft.

The exhibition, on at Kalakshetra till September 19, also has on display saris (in silk and cotton), stoles and upholstery.