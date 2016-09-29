Kinnera Art Theatres honours Gudipoodi Srihari with ‘ANR Puraskaram’.

Well-know senior journalist and art-critic of The Hindu, Gudipoodi Srihari was conferred with ‘Kinnera-Akkineni Puraskaram’ recently at Thyagaraya Gana Sabha. Kinnera Art Theatres and Cultural Educational Trust, chose the occasion of 93rd birth anniversary of the late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao to honour the veteran journalist who’s well known throughout Andhra and Telangana, as AIR news broadcaster in the 80s and film, art and cultural critic. The guests of honour who felicitated Gudipoodi Srihari were K.V. Ramana, P. Vijaybabu, Voleti Parvateesam and A.S. Murthy. This event was followed by ‘Akkineni Cine Sangeetha Vibhavari’, a rendition of songs from ANR’s films by singers like Trinadha Rao, K.V. Rao, Kalyani and T. Lalitha Rao. Some of the songs chosen were Ayyayyo Brahmayya in the film Budhimantudu rendered by Trinatha Rao, Mava Maava Maava, a group song rendered by all the five singers, from Manchi Manasulu. Arunkumar and Kalyani rendered duet Chelikadu Ninne Rammani Pilava in the film Kula Gotralu. T.V. Rao and his wife Lalitha rendered Prema Yatralaku Brundavanamu from Gundamma Katha, followed by Chengavi Rangucheere Kattukunna Chinnadi a duet from Bangarubabu. And ‘Kadavethukochindi Kannepilla’ in ‘Premnagar’ rendered by Trinatha Rao and Kalyani.

‘Aakulu Pokalu Ivvoddu’ in Bharya Biddalu rendered by Trinatha Rao and Kalyani.

‘Naa Hrudayamlo Nidurinche Cheli’ was another number the same pair presented.