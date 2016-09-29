Karthika Anagha gave an impressive vocal concert for Sangeetha Ksheerasagaram.

Sangeetha Ksheerasagaram featured D. Karthika Anagha in a vocal concert recently. She opened her recital with Saveri varnam Sarasuda of Kothavasal Venkatrama Iyer. The poorvaangam of the varnam was rendered in two speeds and the uttaraangam in madhyama kaala. Then she went for prayer to Vinayaka, Gam Ganapathe in Hamsadhwani of Muthaiah Bhagavathar. She then came out with a simple kirtana presentation of popular number Kanjadalayatakshi in Kamalamanohari of Dikshitar.

Neekela Dayaraadu in Sarasangi in Khandachapu talam of Ramaswami Sivan was presented as her sub-main number. Anagha opened it with a fine raga essay, quite elaborate and presented the kriti that was in medium pace. The neraval she presented taking Anupallavi line, Saakethapura Ramachandra was followed by exemplary swarakalpana done in two speeds.

At this stage Anagha chose to present a rare composition of Balamuralikrishna’s Omkarakarini in rare raga Lavangi he created with just four notes Sa, Ri, Ma and Da that he demonstrated once at Ravindra Bharati. Anagha presented swarakalpana taking pallavi line. She then went for the main composition of her concert Kalyana Rama in Hamsanaadam of Oothukkadu Venkatakavi. The alapana was extensive and rightly measured in the raga segments. She took good time for its expansion. The sahitya of the kirtana was well punctuated. The anupallavi, Mallikaadi Sugandhamaya was chosen as sahityam for well presented neraval. This was followed by swarakalpana in two speeds with variations adding beauty. Tani avartanam by Ramakrishna was brilliant. The violin support by Rajasekhar accentuated the appeal of each of the numbers especially in his responses to ragas and swaras.

The later part of the concert was preserved for light classical numbers. Anagha presented Nee sari vaarika in Tillang of Ramadasu, Aadidano Ranga in Aarabhi of Purandara Dasa and Poolapaanpu in Aahiri of Thyagaraja. The concert was dedicated to the memory of the late M.S. Subbulakshmi.

Anagha was accompanied by O. Rajasekhar on violin and Ramakrishna on mridangam.