An evening of felicitation and Harikatha rendition.

HYDERABAD: Veteran Harikatha artiste and social worker Vanam Sankaraiah was felicitated on his 82nd birthday at Thyagaraya Gana Sabha by Satkala Bharati.

On this occasion a Harikatha performance by Padmalaya Acharya of Nagarkurnool was also held. The subject she chose on this occasion was ‘Padmavathi Srinivasa Kalyanam’. The script was full of verses and lyrics and what all the Bhagavatarini narrated was her own extempore narrative. She had her own accompanists — keyboard player Shankar and tabla player Hanumanthu.

The storyline she presented followed the popular ‘Sthala Puranam’, narrating what made Lord Vishnu come down from his Vaikuntham and settle on Tirumala Hills as Lord Venkateswara.

Padmalaya Acharya’s impressive narration with occasional rendition of songs and verses added some mettle to the show.

The hall was full with appreciative audience who also greeted the thespian Vanam Sankaraiah.