Sanskrit scholar Peri Ravikumar elucidated the rich brilliance of Krishnadevaraya’s ‘Amukthamalyada’.

Amukthamalyada, a classic literary work of emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya is termed one of the five great classics in Telugu literature. This magnum opus by the emperor stands out on several counts for its excellence in expression, treatment and poetic craft. In a scholarly literary talk on this classic Sanskrit scholar Peri Ravikumar elucidated its rich and varied aspects of literary brilliance.

At the outset he deftly set aside the controversy over its authorship that carries no intrinsic merit except for the prosaic pursuit of academicians, he essentially focused on the poetic craft of Sri Krishnadevaraya as seen in this classic. Though the nucleus for the theme is the tale of Amukthamalyada — a damsel Goda who offered the garland she had worn to the Lord, the author chose to entwine the tales of Khandikya and Kesidwaja, Yamunacharya, a dalit Dasari and Demon in the run of the theme. The mainstay of the narrative of Goda Devi comes from the sixth canto yet it makes for a gripping reading all through. Each tale is a gem unto itself and its treatment exquisite in Amukthamalyada. That the emperor constantly engaged in wars and administrative affairs found time to pen such a masterpiece speaks volumes for his love for the letters, Peri maintained.

Amukthamalyada belongs to the genre of prabandha kavya and, true to its character, poetically treats the erotic shades of the romantic theme of Goda Devi’s love for Sri Ranganatha (Vishnu) of Srirangam and their marriage. The narration is exemplified by passages of passionate devotional love of Vishnuchitta and Goda Devi towards Lord Vishnu and Goda Devi’s yearning for union with her beloved.

Krishnadevaraya takes the opportunity of delineating the Srivaishnava philosophy of Ramanuja in the poem, interlaced three other stories. The work also mirrors the emperor’s innumerable ideas, personal thoughts and observations through the description of cities, towns, villages, men and women. Krishnadevaraya demonstrates exquisite craftsmanship in his narration of this theme. His description of nature and human behaviour shows his keen eye for detail. Peri chose the descriptions of different seasons in this work and eloquently quoted the relevant verses substantiating his point. He observed that Krishnadevaraya’s metaphors and similes are distinctive and thoroughly pleasant, making Amukthamalyada a great literary composition.