Silence is such an integral part of music. Krishna Prakasha Ulithaya says that a competent musician uses silence to transfer the rasanubhava to the mind of the listener

Silence in music – this statement seems to be self contradictory. Music constitutes a web of sounds. Silence is an experience, not a soundless state. But a state that touches the hearts when we listen to heavenly music. The music which eradicates mundane affairs of the mind and transforms it into a space of an aloneness and produces a vibration which has no emotions and no sound. It can be experienced in vilamba gathi (slow pace) music, especially like Hindustani khayal, vilamba krithis of Carnatic music, dhrupad etc.

In an essay titled ‘The Poetics of Musical Silence’, Thomas Clifton (musician-philosopher) says: “To focus on the phenomenon of musical silence is analogous to deliberately studying the spaces between trees in a forest: some what perverse at first, until one realizes that these spaces contribute to the perceived character of the forest itself, and enable us to speak coherently of ‘dense’ growth or ‘sparse’ vegetation. In other words, silence is not nothing. It is not the null set. Silence is experienced both as meaningful and as adhering to the sounding position of the musical object.”

My mind is always touched by the kriti in Hindola “Neerajakshi Kamakshi”, more particularly its Nishadha. It brims over with an aesthetic emotion, bhakthi gets a metaphysical effect. So it is in another krithi of the revered Mutthuswami Dikshitar “Nilothpala nayeeke” sung by the great Balamuralikrishna. Mridangam with its sugatha (rythmic support and covert contribution of nada by producing thaaam, thim…thom..and gum...Nam..sounds) and violin with its sunada (overt support of Nada).

The role of silence in popular music like film music has been utilized effectively by musicians like Ilaiyaraja, A.R.Rahman and Deva. For instance, the Kannada film “Nammoora Mandara Hoove” wherein Ilaiyaraja has effectively used silence in the song “Omkaaradi Kande Premanadava”. Also A.R.Rahman’s music compositions in the film “Roja”-- he used the silence in his endeavour to elevate the emotions; especially a song like “Roja Janeman….” In Kannada movie Amruthavarshini music director Deva did a wonderful job in the song “Thunturu alli neera haadu” .

It is very difficult to convince and convey the beauty of silence in music.We struggle to understand/comprehend the background of sounds (musical sounds) which expands the territory of silence in the minds of listeners. When a particular swara melts with other accompanying tones of mridanga, violin, ghatam etc., it generates a complete pause in the minds of the rasikas. This silence creates a rasashilpa in the minds of the listeners. Palghat Mani Iyer had unparalleled capability to use silence in the appropriate place. Late Chitti Babu Veena also employed silence brilliantly. Listen to his rendition of “Sogasuga mridanga thalamu”. When bhava of the krithi is so deep, demanding emotional touch, it can well be exhibited by way of silence. This can be seen even in the concerts of T.M. Krishna when he is accompanied by Arun Prakash on the mridanga and where both are using silence in an effective manner. Mridangam is not only an accompanying instrument here, but also acts as an amplifier of rasa. A combination of left side strokes and right side strokes of the mridangam is seen as carefully selected according to the bhava of the song. To implement this, the artiste needs courage.

Silence means not sheer silence. It is an affair of artists and rasikas being witness to the Nada Taranga (frequencies of sound) melting with Nature or the infinite. In this journey of nada towards the infinite, there is an inner transaction of careful and slow absorption of aesthetic emotions. This point is best illustrated in the rendition of late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, especially in Rag Ahir Bhairav and Miya Ki Thodi etc.

In other words we can also contemplate this aspect as silence between the tones or combination of different tones (i.e. say, vocal, violin, mridanga, tabla, harmonium etc), the magnitude of silence and the longevity of silence have an eternal effect on the audience.

Using the “period” of silence is a challenging job for musicians. Utmost care has to be taken to decide to fill it or leave it as it is. Also, if it is decided to fill it with tones-what kind of aesthetic tones to be used? What should be its magnitude and its depth etc. has to be gauged carefully. It is the attitude of a musician which decides everything. His life experience coupled with his vision of art forms his expression of art.