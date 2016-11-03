A peep into a few more of the special editions, a festival tradition.

TheHindu (Tamil)

This special strikes a different note among the volumes released by publishing houses. More intellectual than entertaining, it covers a wide range of subjects, from travel to cinema and literature. The plight of elephants used in temple worship is the cover story, told in great detail. There is more on wildlife. A bird’s eye-view of world cinema takes readers through America, Russia, Korea and Japan, etc. Fine paper and rich visuals enhance the value of this volume priced at Rs. 130.

Om Sakti

Illustrations of Maruti (cover depicts Siva Leela) and Ma.Se. (an interview with the latter is a bonus) bring alive stories and essays in Om Sakti’s special edition, priced at Rs. 100. Abdul Rahman’s poem on communal harmony is a gem. Also the verse on the thooli, the baby’s cradle, touches a chord. Crisp short stories, the writers including Ki.Rajanarayanan, Asokamitiran and Pattukottai Prabhakar are among the elements that make reading a pleasure.

Ladies’ Special

Essays on a variety of subjects, interesting short stories, poems and snippets make this special (Rs. 150) from the monthly that celebrates womanhood eminently readable.

G.V. & C.S.