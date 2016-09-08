Jimmy Sheirgill, who has essayed an array of roles to the satisfaction of the audience and critics alike in films like “A Wednesday!”, “Tanu Weds Manu”, “Tanu Weds Manu Returns”, “Madaari” and “Happy Bhaag Jayegi”, will now be seen in “Yea Toh Too Much Ho Gaya”. The actor, who is at ease with Punjabi films too, was in the Capital for the promotion of “Yea Toh Too...” and spoke about his career and concerns.

How do you prepare for a role?

Firstly, I read the script and once I have read the script I get an understanding of the character. I sit down with the director because he is the person who is going to shoot the film and in some cases where the director is also the writer of the film it becomes easier. That is how I visualise the character. At the time of filming, I work on the external dimensions of the character.

Tell us about acting in Punjabi films and how the experience is different from Hindi films?

I do one Punjabi film a year. I do it for some emotional reasons. I really enjoy going back to Punjab because the people there love me so much.

Right now the only thing that differentiates them is discipline. Punjabi industry still lacks governing bodies while in Bollywood we have Producers’ Association, Directors’ Association, Actors’ Association and Writers’ Association. I am talking about certain kind of discipline in the Hindi film industry which is absent in the Punjabi industry. The Punjabi industry is running just on goodwill. As an artist, I am from Bollywood so I am a member of Producers’ Association and Actors’ Association which are always there to safeguard my interests. It is very difficult for producers, directors and actors in Punjabi film industry to sort out disputes.

As an actor in the Hindi film industry how do you see your journey.

I consider myself as a sincere actor. Even if I have one scene in the film and I like it, I will do it. The entire credit is not mine. There are a number of people who work with me like director, producer, cast and crew to deliver the goods. I do not take the entire credit. What I do know is that I have worked hard consistently.

You have worked with a number of directors in their first films.

I am glad that I was fortunate to have worked with a number of directors in their first films like Rajkumar Hirani's first film “Munna Bhai MBBS”, Aanand L. Rai’s “Strangers”, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s “Haasil”, Shoojit Sircar’s “Yahaan”, Rahul Dholakia’s “Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar”, Neeraj Pandey’s “A Wednesday!”. They are known as the aces of the Indian cinema and I have had a fabulous experience with them.

Which actor inspires you the most?

Irrfan Khan, he is my favourite actor. Since I have worked with him in “Haasil” I like his acting style very much. In Hollywood, I admire Leonardo DiCaprio and Edward Norton the most.