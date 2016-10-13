Pandava Geethai with commentary by Madabusi Varadarajan (Sri Ananth Pathippakam, Bhaktamrutam, 18/33 Madhavaperumal Koil Street, Mylapore, Chennai – 600004. (Price: Rs. 80) Phone:044- 2466 0990/98418 84972.

While the Gita spoken in the Kurukshetra war remains well-known and one hears of other titles as ‘Uddhava Gita’ and ‘Ashtavakra Gita,’ the Pandava Gita has a unique place in North India. It is one long paean to Krishna, the Supreme. The eighty verses, gathered from various sources like the Gautama Samhita, Vishnu Purana and Mukundamala, are woven as if being recited by many rishis, heroines and heroes. In keeping with the unique tradition of Vedic culture, the work opens with a homage to the great devotees of Narayana beginning with Prahlada and Narada, and moves on to the Pandavas, and many unexpected names.

Jayadratha, for instance who surrenders to Krishna, the Lord of Yoga, yogeswaraya yogaya tvamaham saranam gatah. Why not? In this matchless drama of earthly life directed by the Supreme, who is the hero and who can be dismissed as a villain? When a devotee of Vishnu enters the path of surrender, it is one long pilgrimage of peace and joy, describing the splendour imprisoned in one’s own heart. The stotras in various metres are a help to keep the heartbeats in rhythm; and the many names of the Lord mesmerise those who recite them and the listener.

Dr. Varadarajan has done a commendable task in translating the Sanskrit verses with a commentary, drawing significant matter from authoritative sources. The various epithets to Krishna (like Achuta, Ananda) used in the prayers are explained with care drawing us back to the Puranic legends. Produced and presented with strict attention to detail, Pandava Geethai is an important resource for daily prayers assuring us of all the four Purusharthas.