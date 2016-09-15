Lively concert

A highlight of Prince Rama Varma’s concert was his rendition of kalpana swaras.

Charming stage presence, good rapport with the accompanists, excellent voice and matching musical depth are sure to elevate the effect of a concert and that is what happened when Price Rama Varma , a worthy disciple of Dr. Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna gave a vocal concert at Sidhardha Kalakshetram. The large crowd enjoyed every minute of the concert.

Rama Varma began the concert with a Padavarnam Gajavadana in Hamsadhvani, a composition of Balamuralikrishna which consisted of a scintillating Sollu kattu swaram. Next Rama Varma sang Kumarunivalenu kavave in Vakulabharanam another fine composition of Balamuralikrishna complementing the kirtana with crisp kalpana swaras. Then came Raminchuvarevarura in the rare rage Suposhini in trisra and chaturasra gatis. A superb delineation of Pantuvarali preceded Swathi Thirunal’s composition Saroruhasana. The kalpana swaras in the kirtanas were highlights and reminded one of Balamurali’s amazing ease and artistry in rendering the kalpana swaras.

Rama Varma was superbly accompanied on violin and mridangam by S.R.Vinu and B. Harikumar respectively. Vinu’s version of Pantuvarali was hauntingly melodious. Harikumar deserved special mention for his excellent following and superb tani he executed following the Pantuvarali kirtana. Rama Varma closed the concert with a Ramadas kirtana and a thillana.