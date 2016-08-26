A fine Kuchipudi repertoire was displayed by Bala Tripura Sundari’s students

Four senior students of Abhinaya Vani Nritya Niketan – Sasi Challa Tadepalli, Bijina, Shivani and Sowmya — performed various pieces from the Kuchipudi repertoire at Lamakaan last Saturday.

The dancers are students of Chavali Bala Tripura Sundari, daughter of Guru Sri Vempati Chinna Satyam

The performance for the evening began with an invocation to Lord Ganesha, by Bijina and Sasi, followed by ‘Ananda Tandavam’ by Shivani and Sowmya. The two dancers in this piece exhibited the intricate movements that are attributed to Lord Nataraja.

What caught the audience attention was the Anmacharya kirtana Muddugare Yashoda in ragam Kuranji, where the dancers – Sasi and Bijina portrayed Yashodha’s love for Krishna. Another kirtana Paluke Bangaramayena in Anandabhairavi by Sowmya and Shivani swayed everyone.

The classical kritis were set in traditional Kuchipudi style.

One must appreciate perfect coordination all the dancers showed whenever they came together.

The final piece, ‘Dasavataram’ had all the four dancers together depicting the 10 avataras of Lord Vishnu. Rhythmic, fast paced and traditional, this was a fitting finale for the evening.

Bala Tripura Sundari, who meticulously trains students in the nuances of the dance form, was present at the event to give them support and encouragement.