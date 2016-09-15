Malavika Sarukkai explores the personal and the collective in Vamatara

It is a certain delight to sit in a performance hall, sure of nothing less than an indulgence in unalloyed classical dance, looking forward to the moment that would take your breath away that evening. ‘Vamatara – To the light’, by the veteran danseuse Malavika Sarukkai presented in Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bengaluru, was a celebration of the vital spirit of life conjured up through various faculties of the production – choreography, dance, sound design, music and the overall vision. The vocabulary was classical but the narrative had a contemporary quality. For the first time Malavika Sarukkai’s production featured group choreography with dancers Jyotsna Jagannathan, Vijna Vasudevan, Rama Venugopalan and Navia Natrajan.

The metaphor of the lotus rising from sludge towards light formed the spine of the production, from which branched thought veins that presented this awakening in multiple ways - as figurative design, as symbol and as a metaphor of existence.

‘The Sap of Life’ – the opening group choreographic piece started with the first stirrings of life, where the bud releases itself. The second solo piece ‘Neerajam’ recreated the lyrical and dramatic quality of Indian miniature paintings from the 17th to the 19th CE. Vraja - a small hamlet in the plains of north India, suffers torrential rains due to Lord Indra’s rage. In a moment of epiphany, Krishna effortlessly lifts the Govardana mountain on the tip of his finger and holds it aloft as an umbrella for seven days and nights! The threatening clouds recede and, instead, gentle raindrop curtains bridge heaven and earth. Ponds burst with a profusion of lotus blossoms. In the following piece ‘Kamalaankit Ullaas’, Meera celebrates her love forLord Krishna, who has come into the spaces of her home. Krishna lives in her heart. Rapture fills her being. Within her heart the lotus blossoms. The final piece by the group, ‘To the Light’, was a comment on the world we live in and a tribute to the regenerative spirit of classical dance symbolised by the emerging lotus plant.

“Vamatara is a cautious but courageous experiment to emerge to 'the light", extending the boundaries of classicism but abiding to the alphabets of BharataNatyam,” says Malavika Sarukkai. “Stylisation is integral to my vocabulary. It was an instinctive thought to incorporate group choreography in the first and last piece. ”, she adds. In the solo choreographies, she explores the personal and the collective as she moves between the intimate spaces of the heart and the universal spaces of shared emotion. She recollects a few moments working with Professor C. V. Chandrasekhar, who composed music for parts of the production along with B. Seetarama Sharma, M.S. Sukhi and Murali Parthasarathy. “The intellect plays a huge part of my work. Eschewing dance of decorative elements to stay with the essence, takes us to our energy centres. Dance for me is about that energy that leads to the magic of the moment on stage”, she shares, perfect, poetic, in one spontaneous breadth.

In her three decade long artistic journey, Malavika has encountered the questions of what is tradition and what is modern and whether it is easier to find one’s roots or their freedom. There was a statement of minimalism, whether it was the simple stage setting or non-overpowering costumes. The transition from recorded to live music after the first piece could have been planned in a less distracting manner. The quality of the group presentation especially in the last piece leading to the Alarippu sequences, which were representative of the Margam/Path to creativity, were on a pedestal. Involving group choreography for more Abhinaya could have added to the production, with such potential dancers. There was a balance between the relief from repetition and the challenge from the abstract.

‘Stickiness Factor’, a term that defines how effective an idea stays in the mind of a viewer, popped to mind at the end of the performance.The nuanced Bhavam, beautifully complimented by the musicians, deep enough that the dancer ends up singing along in certain parts, allowed the viewer to take home some clear uncluttered images.