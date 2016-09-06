When teachers are learners too

The influence of a good teacher cannot be erased. On Teachers’ Day, we bring you two essays on what makes a good teacher.

When I was a student, I used to hear the statement “Teaching is a noble profession”, uttered by people from different walks of life. Many anecdotes narrated by them inspired me to choose teaching as a profession. One of the definitions of the word ‘noble’ is “possessing outstanding qualities” which, I am sure, include honesty, magnanimity, patience, intellectual courage and humility, a positive attitude towards teaching and care and concern for students. I have been fortunate to have been taught by teachers who possess many of these qualities.

Of late, I hear many teachers and those in other professions argue that “Teaching is no more a noble profession.” Is it true? Recently, I initiated a discussion on social media on the topic. It attracted views from teachers across the country. One of them commented, “The question is better answered when teachers ask their students if they want to become teachers. Only a few may be interested in choosing it as a career. This gives us an idea of how the profession is perceived.”

Fr. Devadhas Muthiah, who has been a teacher for over three decades, had said, “Teaching definitely is a noble profession. If I can make my students socially conscious and helps make them lead a just and others-centred life, then, I can call myself a good (noble) teacher.”

September 5 is a special day for teachers in India — many educational institutions organise programmes to felicitate the teaching community. On this day, everyone remembers teachers who touched and inspired them and says a few words of praise and gratitude. Teacher’s Day is an occasion for teachers to renew their commitment to the profession.

What makes a good teacher? Over a period of two decades, I have interacted with hundreds of teachers in India and abroad. Based on my interactions, here is a list of nine ‘Es’ which a good teacher demonstrates:

Enjoy

Good teachers enjoy their teaching and proudly proclaim that they are teachers. It is their passion for it that makes them great teachers. As Robert Meehan says, “Teachers who love teaching, teach children to love learning.”

Endear

Students learn better when they experience their teachers’ love, care and concern. Kind teachers have the power of touching their students’ lives.

Empathise

Good teachers don’t neglect any student by labelling them a ‘slow learner’ or ‘dull student’. They understand their students’ problems, listen to them, know their aspirations, remove their despair and instil confidence in them. They treat students’ challenges as opportunities and not as problems.

Encourage

Encouragement is the best medicine students can get from teachers for their poor performance and academic failures. As Anatole France says, “nine-tenths of education is encouragement.”

Enliven

Good teachers brighten dull moments and make students fall in love with the course. Good teachers know that their smiles do wonders in the classroom.

Empower

Good teachers prepare students to face challenges. They share their knowledge and expertise with students and enable them to become resourceful people. They are enablers. They help students grow from a dependent stage to the independent stage and then to the interdependent stage.

Energise

Good teachers energise themselves by updating their knowledge and acquiring new skills. It is said that in-service training is more important than pre-service training and good teachers constantly update themselves and give importance to their professional development.

Educate

Good educators are committed to their profession. As the Latin word ‘educare’ means “to draw out”, good educators’ mission is to draw out the best from learners.

Edify

The word ‘edification’, in the context of teacher-student rapport, is used to mean “to build characters”. Good teachers are not mere instructors but builders of characters. By being intellectually and morally sound, they lead others by example.

The writer is professor of English and Head, Higher Education, KCG College of Technology, Chennai.