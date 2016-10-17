Want to understand the nitty-gritty of various laws and get hands-on experience? A mock court session can do the trick. Hear it from some mooters.

Moot courts, though considered an extra-curricular activity in the field of law, are given a lot of importance by faculty and students. A mock court, in which fictional cases are argued upon, usually comprises a team of three students who are expected to prepare on behalf of both the sides — the prosecution as well as the defence. Participants are generally known as ‘Mooters’.

Out of a team of three, two students act as Speakers, while the third one acts as a Researcher. Speakers present the oral argument and the Researcher is not allowed to speak during the proceeding. However, the Researcher acts as the backbone of Speakers. “If at any point the Speakers get stuck during the proceedings, it is the Researcher who has to quickly find the answer and then present it to the Speakers on a piece of paper,” explains Abhinav Mishra, ex-convenor of Amity’s moot court.

In the preliminary rounds, memorials are presented, based on which only a few teams qualify. After the submission of the memorial, teams are given a time limit in which they are expected to prepare for their oral pleadings adequately.

Mooters are advised to study the problem and practise as much as possible. “It is important to understand the law related to the problem the moot is dealing with. The moot court’s preparation starts with research, goes on to drafting and finally comes to oral arguments,” says Priyan Garg, marketing executive, LexisNexis.

Mooting does not merely mean defending and arguing for one’s point of view. It also teaches students the basic rules that are to be followed in a court.

Some opinions about its importance and effectiveness.

Mitali Gupta, B.A LL.B, Amity University

The most important thing mooting has given me is perspective. It is amazing how there can be two extremely strong sides to the same fact-sheet. This is where I have seen the line between the right and the wrong blur; morality is something that does not, and should not, dictate decisions. Mooting has also helped me polish my analytical and oratory skills. It is a realistic and practical way of being prepared for the future that awaits us after college.

Nachiketa Goyal, Advocate at Kochhar & Co.

A moot court not only helps in enhancing legal knowledge, but also in brushing up communication, drafting, legal research, and presentation skills. Most importantly, it helps us increase our confidence. After presenting moots, students get a taste of real court proceedings.

Kanika Sharma, B.A. LL.B, IP University

Moot courts are essential for a law student as they help him/her in building confidence and improving research as well as oratory skills. I remember my first moot court being a bit challenging, yet encouraging, and I got to learn several new things.

Alind Chopra, B.Com LL.B, NIRMA University

Moot courts are an exhilarating experience and give us the confidence to present our case in front of real judges.

If a student wants to develop his/her legal skills, then mooting helps. However, it should not be the sole thing in which students participate in college.

I have done research papers, internships and moot courts. Other activities are equally important.

Sumiti Ahuja, Professor of Law, Amity University

Students get to pick up issues on their own for which they need help of faculty, too. In internships, they merely get to draft documents.

However, while mooting, students have to be thorough with their facts because it is their case, not their senior’s case.

This helps in the holistic development of students.