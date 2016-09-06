What teaching teaches me

The classroom is no picnic. But each year, each day can be an opportunity for discovering oneself.

At the beginning of every new academic year there is a buzz of excitement I feel. Actually, it begins a lot earlier when the interviews begin for the next batch of entrants. Through the four days of sometimes wearying, sometimes exasperating, sometimes funny moments, there’s a new hope that’s always kindled.

The anticipation of greeting a roomful of unknown faces, individuals we would come to know over the next two years, is something I enjoy; it’s something that does not grow old no matter how far along in years I get, or how long I have spent in this profession.

Of course, like everyone else, I too complain about my job, about the paperwork we are often forced to do, the schedules that seem unrealistic, the abundance of office politics and the lack of facilities. I complain about the students, too: they walk in late, they play with their cell phones, they sometimes fall asleep in class, or they turn in lazy work.

Yes, the classroom is no picnic. It comes with its irritants and its downers, and there are days when I feel nothing I do can possibly make a difference. Each year, I look for new strategies to get my students to come to class prepared, to read before a class discussion rather than cram before an exam. I think up new ways of keeping them engaged, and, yes, even entertained. Each year, I try to get a bit under their skin and gain a sense of what makes them tick, and what makes them tune out. Yes, some days I throw up my hands in frustration and spend the lunch hour venting to my colleagues about how thankless this job is, about how useless our efforts are, how little the students seem to care and I despair over assignments that seem to suggest that no attention has been paid to what we have discussed in class.

My colleagues have so often watched me get up reluctantly from the lunch table, groaning, “I wish I didn’t have to teach today!”

But that feeling does not last long. All it takes is for me to walk into the classroom and get talking with the students. That, I have discovered, is the key — to talk with, rather than to. Because the world has changed while we have been looking the other way, thinking we have already gathered the knowledge we need.

These young people are from that changed world, with all its new conventions and processes, representatives of an emergent culture that may have the answers that my generation has failed to find. That is my biggest gift, the opportunity to interact with young minds and keep in touch with that changed / changing world.

So I am forced to throw the challenge back at myself. What can these conversations teach me about how they learn, what they think is important, and what small connections I might be able to make, drawing from my field of study, that could spark off their own journeys of discovery?

And each year, each group of new students extends that challenge, making me grow a little more and discovering a little more about myself and about what I do.

The author teaches at the University of Hyderabad and edits Teacher Plus. Email: usha.bpgll@gmail.com