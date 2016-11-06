B.Des, M.Des courses at NID

The National Institute of Design (NID) has invited online applications for the preliminary Design Aptitude Test (DAT- 2017) which will be held on January 8, 2017 across the country. The test is for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes), Master of Design (MDes) and Graduate Diploma Programme in Design (GDPD). The last date for application is November 28. For details and instructions, visit http://admissions.nid.edu

Admission to all design courses will be based on a two-stage (preliminary, main) objective tests meant to assess candidates’ knowledge, skills in design and behavioural abilities.

The four-year BDes programme, with an intake capacity of 115, is offered only at NID Ahmedabad. The areas of specialisation are ceramic and glass design, furniture design, product design, animation film design, exhibition design, film and video communication, graphic design and textile design.

The four-year GDPD is offered at NID Vijayawada and Kurukshetra campuses and the specialisations available here are industrial design, communication design, textile and apparel design.

Eligibility: For the MDes courses, applicants should have obtained a bachelor’s degree in any discipline under 10+2+4 system or 10+2+3 system, or a diploma in design under 10+2+4 system.

Those appearing for the qualifying degree/ diploma examination before July 2017 will also be considered. Age limit is 30 years as on June 30,2017, and will be relaxed by three years for reserved categories.

For the B.Des and GDPD courses, those who have passed Plus Two/ equivalent examination or appearing for the qualifying examination in 2016-17 are eligible to apply. Age limit is 20 years as on June 30, 2017, and will be relaxed by three years for reserved categories.

