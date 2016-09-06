TVS Srichakra, manufacturers and exporters of two- and three-wheeler tyres and off-road tyres in India, and SASTRA University have signed an agreement to enhancing the employability-level of unemployed engineering graduates living in tier II and III cities in Tamil Nadu through a finishing school certificate course.

The six-month certificate course will include dedicated residential courses, technical domain theory, practicals and managerial, communication and soft skill courses.

P. Vijayaraghavan, director, TVS Srichakra, said: “The purpose of initiating and joining hands with a university like SASTRA is to induct and train as many candidates and place them in firms that will help nurture and foster individual growth for betterment of self and the organisations they will be placed in. TVS Srichakra and SASTRA University will jointly select candidates based on a written test, group discussion and interview for the first course of the programme starting on Vijayadashmi day (October 11). They will together try to help the candidates who successfully complete the course to get placements during March/April 2017.