Clicking pictures is second nature to students today. Capturing memories and preserving fun-filled moments with friends, among other things, is almost as important to them as studying. Though filters and emojis keep coming in and going out of vogue, a few apps have come to stay. Here are three of them that can help you transform your pictures into artworks.

If you’re a person who proudly puts #NoFilter to each photo you post, this app can test your resolve, and perhaps, even win. Its filters are too good not to explore. Do you want your photo to look like it was painted by Picasso, Van Gogh or a modern artist? The 37 filters, that the app currently offers, can get the job done for you. The app combines neural networks and artificial intelligence to convert the pictures. After the desired filter has been applied, one can download the picture or share it on social media. (http://bit.ly/2adgD5a)

This is one of the best apps for editing and morphing photos. It is divided into five sections: Seasonal, Facebook Test, Categories, Popular and Favorites. However, it is the categories section where you will be spending the most of your time. New reality, Masterpiece, Face montages, Drawing vs photography, Face photo props, Artistic effects, Frames, Backgrounds, Magazine covers and Monsters are some of the options available in the Categories section. To use some of the high-end effects, you may have to buy the pro version which costs Rs. 200, but it is definitely worth it. (http://bit.ly/1uH1Pzl)

If goofiness is something you swear by, this app could become one of your favourites. Not only does it let you edit photos, but also offers more than 1,000 emojis, stickers and texts. The app has six options on the main screen — Pip, Camera, Collage, Shape, Insta Square and Rate. One can select a photo from the gallery or take a selfie. After the photo has been edited, one can save it on the phone or share it on social media. The collage section of the app is especially impressive as it offers several different layouts to choose from. (http://bit.ly/2d1T4xd)