These days, people are more worried about losing the data stored in their hard disks and phones than any of their other possessions. The photos, videos, movies, songs, game progress and other files collected over years of toiling are as precious to them as the ring to the Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. So, here are some apps that can help you keep your files safe.

If you drop your phone often or are expecting it to stop working sometime soon, installing this app would be a good idea. It helps in creating a backup of your contacts, SMSes, MMSes, Call logs, system settings, Wifi passwords, user dictionary, APNs, calendar events, user applications, bookmarks and even browser history. The backups are stored in the SD card or in the device memory. It can also be stored in Google Drive, Dropbox or OneDrive (SkyDrive). If you are changing your mobile and want to transfer the data, you can upload and download backups to/from Google Drive, Dropbox and OneDrive. Alternately, you can move the SD card from one device to another or copy the BackpYourMobile folder from the old phone to the new.

What works for one might not work for another. This app is similar to the previous one, but its interface is slightly different. It allows users to easily backup and restore data on their phone. The backups can be created on the SD Card, Gmail, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive or Box account. You can schedule automatic backup updates or do so manually.

With the Internet full of viruses and malware, there’s no telling when you phone might get affected. To protect one’s privacy and data, having a good security app is crucial. This app is one of the best ones in the market and had been tried and tested various times. It allows the user to lock applications such as Mobile Data, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Incoming Calls, Installing / Uninstalling apps, Play Store, Browser and Settings so that no one can tamper with them. Another useful feature is the intruder selfie which takes a photo of the person holding the phone if wrong password is entered.

