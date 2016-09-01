Service sans conflict

There are many ways we can weave the spirit of social service into our daily lives, even as we learn the value of truly letting go.

This week’s sharing is based on a beautiful story that seems to weave, not explicitly, one’s own reflections about the idea of social service. Perhaps, that is the power of stories, the ability to encapsulate nuggets of wisdom that we can use as a background, from which to introspect upon areas in our own life. This story was narrated by Anthony Demello, whose talks are steeped in wisdom, compassion and clarity. (The talks are available on YouTube). It is a powerful short story that leaves space for the reader to validate it with their own experience.

A man had a dream that he would meet a wandering mendicant in his village. In the dream, the mendicant gives him a precious stone, which would bring him many riches and much wealth. The next morning, the man goes in search of the wandering mendicant. He finds him at the exact place and time seen in his dream. Running towards him, the man shouts, “Please give me the stone, I need the stone.” The mendicant looks puzzled and then opens his small cloth bag, rummages through it and hands him a big sparkling diamond without a moment’s hesitation. The man takes it and runs back to his home. Once home, he finds himself holding the stone and spends the whole day contemplating. The next morning, he heads back to find the wandering mendicant. On seeing him, he falls at his feet and says, “I don’t want the wealth of the diamond. I want the richness with which you gave the stone away.”

The story tapped into one’s own journey in the field of special education/disability, an area that is often seen as “social service”. As a student and a teacher, the journey into the field of special education has been one that has constantly challenged ideas and notions about the field. Almost all our batchmates ventured into the field with the idea of helping people, being of service and making a difference in the lives of others. Like any field that one enters into, the initial period of idealism was slowly tinged by frustration and disillusionment. Our theoretical ideas of how things should be were constantly challenged by the way life manifested. One of the first experiences of this was, the idea that all people with disability are looking to be helped! Many a time, we have seen that our well-meaning advice with readymade solutions was not what the people who came to us needed. In a community-based programme in the village, we were talking to a family, advising them on ways to help their children. In our enthusiasm, we were telling them what to do, without really listening to their needs or looking at ways to integrate it into their environment. We were told very politely that they did not need our help and we ended up being humbled at our own ignorance!

Like the story above, the “richness” we often held onto was our own ideas and beliefs about how things should be. One has seen in many instances where this kind of attitude, which seems to permeate this field, ends up creating divisions. For many years, in the disability sector, one did not realise that we were working with this kind of division inside. We were always fighting against what is, and we were teaching and helping from this division.

In connection with this, as part of our training, we were involved in a drive to audit banks to assess whether they had disability-friendly features. As a group (which included people with disability) we visited banks to see if people with disability could use their services.

In all the banks, we were met with hostility and defensiveness. Some managers even told us that people with disability need not use banks! The day was filled with a series of shouting matches and at the end, only one manager agreed to consider this, telling us that she had no idea of disability issues and was interested in learning from us.

We returned fuelled with anger which gave momentum to a series of campaigns and awareness programmes being formed. However, in retrospect, these programmes never took shape and an ocean of similar issues drowned the initial enthusiasm. Many years later, when pondering over this, one can see that we were operating from a place of conflict to begin with. We were “attacking” the banks with our own ideas, creating an environment where we were making the bank managers defensive. In the process, there was no true sharing or openness beyond cosmetic changes.

One thing that is rarely addressed in the field of service are the ways in which “burn out” happens. Over the course of teaching, one has found many people leaving the field due to what they describe as emotional exhaustion and fatigue. The pull to provide solutions and constant association with conflict, drains them of the joy of working. Some have found their personal lives being affected by their inability to disengage from the problems at home.

A friend who had taken a long hibernation from work, candidly shared that she did not know how people at home lived with her, as she was the most unpleasant, bitter individual to her family! She lost many friendships due to what they saw as an attitude of aggression.

Also the world starts to be seen through the grey tinted glasses of conflict, and, without realising, she was being addicted to stories of trauma. By no means is this exclusive to this field, but perhaps it just indicates the repercussions we suffer when we engage in anything from a purely personal agenda.

Thus, perhaps if we expand our idea of service to include anything that is done with a particular attitude or spirit, then everything in life becomes a joyous offering.

If in a day we spend one moment truly listening to the needs of another or being completely with an action, like even washing a dish, then that becomes service. In the apartment we stayed, there was an elderly woman who always seemed to be well dressed and whose home was always open to visitors for chai.

In a rare moment of sharing about her personal life, she said that she was brought up with the notion that presenting herself to the world with a smile and neat attire was a way of social service! Masters like Vivekananda have always talked about presenting ourselves in a way that brings joy and alleviates suffering. There are many ways in our own lives that we can weave this spirit in, without even doing what the world considers to be social service.

How, then, do we operate from entirely different paradigm? How do we truly engage in service? There are no readymade answers and each individual will have to map their own journey.

However, the essence is to perhaps have the attitude of the mendicant. To be able to see that “richness” (both material and otherwise) is not in the diamond, but the willingness with which we can surrender and dive into the beautiful journey of life. To see the things we hold onto and yet be patient with ourselves, as we slowly realise the value of truly letting go.

Enjoy your own journey into service.

