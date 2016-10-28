Insights into environmental research and field trips make her course at the University of Sheffield interesting, writes THIRUPAVAI RAMAMURTHY.

The first time I set foot in another country was when I went to pursue my master’s in Environmental Change and International Development at the University of Sheffield, the U.K. Everything was new to me — boarding international flights, the cold weather, food, people and most of all, the independence. From then on, there was no turning back. I instantly warmed to Sheffield and its friendly people. The university’s orientation programme helped me in familiarising myself with the city and the many facilities the university offered. The student union is one of the best in the country and emphasised the advantages of being a student and making the most of participating in social events, campus tours, intercultural events and more.

Our course had students from 19 nationalities — a mix not available in regular courses. We were allowed to choose our own modules and the teaching method for each module was different, varying from lectures and seminars to tutorials, worksheets and independent study. Due to the course’s one-year duration, it was rigorous and required long hours of reading and preparation. The faculty was always approachable in times of need, which was of help for someone like me adapting to a new education system. I quickly joined clubs I was interested in.

As part of my course, I went on a research trip to Kenya with my classmates. It was my first experience conducting field research and it was a rewarding experience, offering me insights into the role of a human geographer.

I was chosen for a two-month internship at Flora and Fauna International in Cambridge, which is the oldest conservation organisation in the world. This internship was facilitated by the university and I worked with the organisation for my master’s thesis. I had to move to a different city which was a whole new experience. During this one year, I gained experience in both field work and desk work which helped me decide my career.

Sheffield is renowned for its beautiful Peak District National Park. It is a hilly city, offering the perfect mix of recreation and education. As a student abroad, I had the liberty to travel all over the U.K., experience the British way of living, partake in their night life and live life to the fullest while gaining new experiences.

The writer is pursuing MSc in Environmental Change and International Development in the University of Sheffield