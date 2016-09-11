The online app development course introduced by IIT Madras and tech-startup Hasura has received tremendous response.

A free online (lectures on YouTube) web- and mobile application development course, offered by IIT-M and tech- startup Hasura, has met with tremendous response in the form of registrations for the five-week course.

One need not be a techie to successfully complete the course which is designed for easy understanding by a lay person. All one needs is a browser and Internet connection and one can work at one’s own pace from the comfort of one’s home and free of cost.

The course “Introduction to Modern Application Development” (IMAD), is spread over five weeks and is a judicious blend of theory and practice. It comprises assignments every week which contribute to 25 percent weightage of marks with a final exam contributing to 75 percent weightage.

One need not know any software or hardware to be eligible for the course. It teaches students the web programming language Java script, Fundamentals of JavaScript, the programming language of the Web and Intro to JS: Drawing and Animation) and computer fundamentals as well as lessons on creating a web or mobile application. The videos (each 20 minutes long) will be available online (NPTEL/YouTube), and can be watched at any time. In five weeks, students can build their own application.

The course encourages you to build a network to learn the material, clarify doubts, and make contacts. A peer-to-peer grading system will be employed for some of the work — this will encourage debate and discussion. On successful completion, a certificate will be issued by IIT-M. Impressed by the virtues of this course, many companies — start-ups as well as established ones — have come forward to consider taking successful participants into their organisations as interns or employees.

The list includes companies such as ChargeBee, CloudCherry, PickYourTrail, DIGIGRID Energy Solutions, Playfiks, USP Studios, SolverMinds, and Volante Technologies which have tied up with IITM-Hasura to provide interview opportunities to these students after the course.

“This is a testament to the usefulness of the skills that the course will be teaching,” says Dr. Gaurav Raina, faculty, IITM who along with Tanmay Gopal, head of engineering and co-founder of Hasura, was a principal architect and visionary of the course.

More information on the course can be accessed on www.imad.tech