‘Never prepare for CSE in isolation’

Mission Possible Study Circle is a not-for-profit organisation which helps students prepare for the civil services examination (CSE). The institute, near Indira Gandhi National Open University in South Delhi, has engaged top-notch faculty with years of experience for coaching IAS aspirants.

S.K. Goyal, one of the patrons behind the project, is a 1965 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who retired as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax. In this interview, he talks about how the study circle came into being, myths surrounding the exam and how students can prepare for it.

The idea took birth during an interaction with my batchmates sometime back. We were discussing about how the IAS exam had become so complicated over the years and how aspirants were confused and apparently being fleeced by so-called coaching academies. Some of us then decided to go ahead to set up an institution where aspirants could receive the best possible training without having to shell out a veritable fortune.

One of our primary objectives is to dispel the perception that succeeding in the Civil Service Examination is some sort of rocket science. UPSC has kept the eligibility criteria for aspirants as graduation for a reason; the level of education after completing college is enough to equip an aspirant to succeed in the exam. That is why our motto is ‘Any graduate can crack the IAS’. Even the 2015 topper, Tina Dabi, is just a graduate. We want to tell students that if you are a graduate from any discipline, you can crack the exam with the right kind of guidance and motivation.

We are not going to adopt an ‘assembly line’ model of teaching. We have empanelled the best faculty in various subjects who would follow an innovative ‘interactive teaching’ methodology to train students.

For our foundation course, the focus would be first on clearing the prelims, followed by preparation for the Main (GS I through IV, and certain optional subjects), and finally for the interview.

From time to time, retired as well as serving IAS/IPS/IFS/IRS officers would be visiting for interaction on general topics as well as for motivational talks. Students would be able to gain an insight from these interactions into the actual functioning of the various services in the country.

There is no easy answer to this. The syllabus and pattern of the IAS exam are so vast that ideally, one should start during one’s early schooling itself. If not that, then immediately after entering college.

But typically, a good time to start would be the year of graduation, before one turns 21, which is the minimum age to qualify for appearing in the exam. That one year can give a student the momentum to achieve his/her dream of serving the nation as a civil servant.

Due to the complex exam procedure, coaching can assume a crucial role since it helps in understanding the requirements of the exam quickly. It also reduces the effort for preparation as subject experts can provide exam-oriented guidance. Another important aspect is that it helps one get in touch with co-aspirants, which can help in obtaining exam-related information.

Never prepare for this exam in complete isolation. In any complex situation, information plays the key role.

Just this: serve the nation without fear or favour. Don’t see the civil services as a profession or career, but as a social cause.

Use your skills and discretion towards nation-building, so that one day we can escape the tag of being a third-world country.