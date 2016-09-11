Pointers to keep in mind for NEET’s second round of counselling.

The year has been one of ambition, hope, determination and some adjustment, especially for medical students. With unexpected developments before the examination, only a small percentage of aspirants were well-prepared to make the cut in the National Talent Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2016. Though the first round of counselling is over, here is a list of everything that you need to know about the counselling process if you are preparing to appear for the second round:

Announcement of results: September 12

Reporting at allotted medical/dental college: This is strictly restricted to round two participants. It begins on September 13 and ends on September 20. After the second round, vacant seats, if any, will be transferred to the State Quota on September 20. MBBS/ BDS session begins on September 30.

Documents required

The registration process, along with choice filling, locking, and seat allotment, will be done online and will not require any documents. Ensure you register in advance as the registration process concludes at 5:00 p.m. After allotment of your seat, you will be required to present the following documents while reporting to your allotted college:

NEET 2016 admit card

Result/rank letter issued by CBSE

Proof of Date of Birth (if not mentioned in the matriculation certificate) and identity

Class X certificate, 10+2 certificate, 10+2 mark sheet

Eight passport-sized photographs (to be affixed on the application form)

Provisional allotment letter (to be generated online after allotment)

Migration certificate from the university/Board last attended by the candidate

One set of self attested copies of all the certificates. It is mandatory for all candidates to be physically present.

The candidate must also bring the following certificates, if applicable:

SC/ST/OBC certificate

Orthopaedic physical disability certificate

Before appearing for counselling, consult your mentor/s as they have a good understanding of the overall process and can guide you the best based on your NEET ranking.

Be aware of the opening and closing ranks for every college of your preference. Never choose a college whose closing rank is less than the rank that you’ve obtained.

Lock your preference order after careful assessment of your selections.

Reporting at the designated college is vital to secure the desired seat. Make sure you have all your documents ready well in advance to avoid complications during this final phase.

Counselling is a critical process that needs you to pay considerable attention to detail in order to securing a seat in your desired medical college. A smart analysis of the counselling process can help you secure a seat despite scoring a relatively lower rank. You can enrol yourself in mock counselling sessions to grasp a sound idea of the entire process. With the major milestone of cracking the entrance examination reached, do not take the counselling session lightly as it is the most decisive juncture in your journey to become a qualified medical practitioner.

The writer is, Director, Aakash Educational Services Pvt. Ltd.