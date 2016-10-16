Make the most of mocks

With less than two months remaining for the CAT exam, here’s why mock tests can be your saviour and help you strengthen your preparation.

The often heard question among CAT takers is, “How do I ensure that I am doing well?” While the obvious answer is to take mocks to know where we stand, there will be follow-up questions such as “How do I really improve my performance in the mocks?” or “How can I move from clearing almost all cutoffs to consistently make it into the toppers list?”

The key to making this possible lies in how much you can extract out of the mock tests you take regularly. Let us understand how the tests will help you in realising your goal of making it to your dream B-school.

The mocks are primarily intended to be a benchmarking tool, that is, to help you honestly measure your level of preparedness for the real CAT and discover your strong and weak areas.

Here’s how the mock tests can help you.

Test-taking strategy: The mocks are intended to help you develop the right test-taking approach/strategy for the real CAT through a proper analysis of your performance in each mock.

New techniques: The mocks are also intended to help you learn some advanced techniques. You may sometimes find useful ways of applying the basic concepts.

How should one approach the mocks? Treat each test as if it were the actual CAT itself and believe that your performance in the mock actually matters. Such seriousness is essential if you hope to perform well in the mocks and gain substantial benefit from them.

However, after each test you need to look at it not just as giving a mock test, but as an opportunity to learn and improve your performance. However, remember to take the results with a pinch of salt, especially when your performance is not as per your expectations.

By taking mock tests regularly and doing an in-depth analysis of your performance, you can gain better insights on how to hone your preparation strategy. After each AIMCAT, spend at least two to three hours analysing each section of the paper.

First, try and work out every question in as many different ways as you can think of, and then look up the solutions for the same. It is in this phase of your preparation that you can expect to significantly improve your understanding of the basics, and, more importantly, your ability to apply them in an exam scenario.

Keep track of your progress in the mock tests. Continually track your key performance parameters — sectional and overall percentile scores — and look out for patterns. If needed, remedy the situation accordingly.

The writer is centre director - Chennai,

T.I.M.E institute.