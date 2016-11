Khorana Program for Scholars

The Khorana Program is providing an opportunity to Indian students to undertake research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW) and partner universities in USA for 10 weeks.

Eligibility: Pre-final-year students of B.Tech, M.Tech, B.Sc, M.Sc., Biotechnology and allied areas.

Application: Online only

Prizes and rewards: Stipend, airfare and health insurance

Deadline: November, 30, 2016

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/KPF511

Trustee Scholarship Boston University

It is a merit-based award meant for 20 exceptionally bright students who want to undertake graduation in the Boston University, USA.

Eligibility: Class XII pass-outs

Application: Online only

Prizes and rewards: Complete tuition fee renewable for four years.

Deadline: December 1, 2016

Website: http:// www.b4s.in/plus/TSB0

Valeo Innovation Challenge

The aim is to reward innovative automobile-related projects in two categories — technological innovation and ideas for new ways of using cars which will ensure that the car is used in intelligent, intuitive, green and fun ways.

Eligibility: Class XII pass-outs

Application: Online only

Prizes and rewards: First prize is €100,000 and second prize is €10,000.

Deadline: January, 31, 2017, 12 noon -Paris time.

Website: http://www.b4s.in /plus/VIC2

