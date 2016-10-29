This scholarship has been launched for admission to the one-year LLM programme in international taxation at the Institute for Austrian and International Tax Law in Vienna, Austria.

Eligibility: Candidates having a minimum of three to five years’ experience in international taxation in industry, profession or public service.

Application: By email

Prizes and rewards: Annual tuition fees for one year (approximately Rs. 11 lakh).

Deadline: November 30

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/USF820

This scholarship promotes international exchange and research cooperation in any discipline for researchers who are planning to come to Switzerland to pursue research at doctoral or post-doctoral level.

Eligibility: Available to researchers in any discipline who hold a master’s degree.

Application: By post

Prizes and rewards: 1920 to 3500 Swiss Francs per month (upto three years maximum), housing allowance, air fare and other allowances.

Deadline: November 12

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/SGE955

A U.K. government-funded scholarship for students of developing countries who want to pursue master’s or PhD programmes in any subject at universities in the U.K. . The scheme provides support for 12 months for master’s degree and 36 months for PhD degree.

Eligibility: Students who have first degree or an upper-second degree in postgraduation.

Application: No direct application, nominations from selected agencies and NGOs.

Prizes and rewards: Airfare, tuition and examination fees, living allowance of £1,043- £1,279 per month, among other allowances.

Deadline: November 15

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/CSF517

