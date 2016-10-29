This scholarship has been launched for admission to the one-year LLM programme in international taxation at the Institute for Austrian and International Tax Law in Vienna, Austria.
Eligibility: Candidates having a minimum of three to five years’ experience in international taxation in industry, profession or public service.
Application: By email
Prizes and rewards: Annual tuition fees for one year (approximately Rs. 11 lakh).
Deadline: November 30
Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/USF820Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships 2017
This scholarship promotes international exchange and research cooperation in any discipline for researchers who are planning to come to Switzerland to pursue research at doctoral or post-doctoral level.
Eligibility: Available to researchers in any discipline who hold a master’s degree.
Application: By post
Prizes and rewards: 1920 to 3500 Swiss Francs per month (upto three years maximum), housing allowance, air fare and other allowances.
Deadline: November 12
Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/SGE955Commonwealth Scholarships for Master and PhD Study 2016
A U.K. government-funded scholarship for students of developing countries who want to pursue master’s or PhD programmes in any subject at universities in the U.K. . The scheme provides support for 12 months for master’s degree and 36 months for PhD degree.
Eligibility: Students who have first degree or an upper-second degree in postgraduation.
Application: No direct application, nominations from selected agencies and NGOs.
Prizes and rewards: Airfare, tuition and examination fees, living allowance of £1,043- £1,279 per month, among other allowances.
Deadline: November 15
Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/CSF517
Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com
