FAER Scholar Programme



To encourage creativity and innovation, Foundation for Advancement for Education and Research (FAER) hasannounced this programme for students to create project proposals related to rural areas, rural communications, agricultural information systems, information flows, e-governance, resource utilisation, renewable sources and utilisation and so on.

Eligibility: Students of polytechnics and engineering institutions.

Application: By post and email.

Prizes and rewards: Upto Rs. 75,000 cash prize

Deadline: October 30

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/FSP2

National Level Science Talent Search Examination



This is a national-level diagnostic test which measures how well a student has understood concepts and gives detailed feedback on the same. Three types of questions: Maths, GK, Science. Exam date: January 24, 2017 and February 5, 2017.

Eligibility: Class II to X, XI and XII (PCM/ PCB) students.

Application: Online or through school.

Prizes and rewards: Cash prize upto Rs. 2 lakh, Tablet PC, memento, medals.

Deadline: October 26

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/NLS528

S.N. Bose scholars programme



SERB, DST and IUSSTF together are providing this opportunity for Indian students to experience world-class research facilities in science and technology in leading U.S. institutions. The programme is aimed at encouraging students to take up research as a career.

Eligibility: Candidates currently enrolled in a bachelor’s or masters’ degree in atmospheric and earth sciences, chemical sciences, engineering, mathematical and computational sciences, and physical sciences.

Application: Online through nominations/endorsements only.

Prizes and rewards: Stipend of $2,000, airfare (round trip) and health insurance.

Deadline: October 31

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/SBS409

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com