Commonwealth Short Story Contest 2017

The prize is awarded for the best piece of original and unpublished short fiction (2,000 – 5,000 words) in English, Bengali, or other languages translated in English, submitted by the writer personally.

Eligibility: Any published/unpublished writer above 18 years of age.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: £2,500 for regional-level and £5,000 for overall winner.

Deadline: November 1

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/SSC934

Inlaks Fellowships for Music 2016

Inlaks India Foundation invites applications from students of Indian classical Music – Hindustani Raag Sangeet and Carnatic Music. It aims at helping vocal musicians receive training from an artist or do performance-related research in India or abroad.

Eligibility: Indian vocal musicians below 30 years of age.

Application: Via post to Inlaks’ head office in Mumbai.

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 1,20,000 for a period of one year only.

Deadline: October 30

Website: http://www.b4s.in/

plus/IFF281

University of Queensland Science Scholarships 2017

Scholarships are available for outstanding Indian students in undergraduate or postgraduate coursework programmes in science at UQ.

Eligibility: Class XII pass-out with marks equalling a Queensland Tertiary Education rank of 96 or higher, or a graduate with GPA of 6 or higher, possessing an offer letter from UQ.

Application: Apply for an undergraduate or postgraduate course at UQ, receive an offer letter, and then complete the online application.

Prizes and rewards: AU$3,000 or AU$10,000 depending on the award.

Deadline: December 1

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/UOQ521

