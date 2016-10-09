Commonwealth Short Story Contest 2017
The prize is awarded for the best piece of original and unpublished short fiction (2,000 – 5,000 words) in English, Bengali, or other languages translated in English, submitted by the writer personally.
Eligibility: Any published/unpublished writer above 18 years of age.
Application: Online only.
Prizes and rewards: £2,500 for regional-level and £5,000 for overall winner.
Deadline: November 1
Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/SSC934
Inlaks Fellowships for Music 2016
Inlaks India Foundation invites applications from students of Indian classical Music – Hindustani Raag Sangeet and Carnatic Music. It aims at helping vocal musicians receive training from an artist or do performance-related research in India or abroad.
Eligibility: Indian vocal musicians below 30 years of age.
Application: Via post to Inlaks’ head office in Mumbai.
Prizes and rewards: Rs. 1,20,000 for a period of one year only.
Deadline: October 30
Website: http://www.b4s.in/
plus/IFF281
University of Queensland Science Scholarships 2017
Scholarships are available for outstanding Indian students in undergraduate or postgraduate coursework programmes in science at UQ.
Eligibility: Class XII pass-out with marks equalling a Queensland Tertiary Education rank of 96 or higher, or a graduate with GPA of 6 or higher, possessing an offer letter from UQ.
Application: Apply for an undergraduate or postgraduate course at UQ, receive an offer letter, and then complete the online application.
Prizes and rewards: AU$3,000 or AU$10,000 depending on the award.
Deadline: December 1
Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/UOQ521
