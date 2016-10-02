Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarships

CWIT aims to provide a chance to early to mid-career practitioners to study in the U.K. in the fields of Arts (visual, music, performance, film, photography, design, etc.) or Heritage Conservation (architecture or landscape conservation, management of museums, collections or sites, etc.).

Eligibility: Graduation, diploma or professional degree holder aging between 25-38 years with significant working experience.

Application: Application is to be submitted in hard copy at the nearest British Council centre.

Prizes and rewards: 10 scholarship awards which covers tuition fee, accommodation, travel & living allowances from 2-3 months to maximum of 1 year.

Deadline: November 30

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/CWI610

Chevening Scholarships

To provide financial support to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential to study for a master’s degree at any U.K. university.

The course will be starting in September/October 2017.

Eligibility: Graduates with at least two years of work experience can apply.

Application: Online only

Prizes and rewards: Tuition fee, monthly stipend, travel and other allowances.

Deadline: November 8

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/CS336

Foundation For Excellence Scholarships

The mission of this scholarship is to help exceptionally talented but financially constraint students become doctors, engineers, or technology experts by providing financial aid throughout their professional course.

Eligibility: First-year students of B. Tech., Integrated five-year Dual-Degree M. Tech. or MBBS with family income less than Rs. 1,80,000 per year can apply.

Application: Online initial submission

Prizes and rewards: Financial and other assistance.

Deadline: Application is open

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/FFE577

