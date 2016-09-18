This scholarship recognises outstanding female students in the technology field.
Eligibility: Female students currently enrolled at a university for the 2016-17 academic year and intending to continue their full-time studies in 2017-18 batch as well.
Application: Email only.
Prizes and rewards: Internship at Adobe, B.Tech. tuition fee for one or two years, and so on.
Deadline: September 30
Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/aiw254Central Sector Scholarship for Students With Disabilities 2017
Granted to support Indian students with disabilities for their studies to minimise their dropout rate and bring forth their talent.
Eligibility: Class IX to XII, bachelor’s and master’s-level students with an annual family income of than Rs. 2,00,000 for pre-matric students and Rs. 2,50,000 for post-matric students.
Application: Online only
Prizes and rewards: Scholarship, maintenance and additional allowances.
Deadline: Open application, as of now.
Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/CSS759Merit-Cum-Means Scholarship for Minority Students 2016
This scheme provides financial assistance to 60,000 students belonging to minority communities in India each year, on means-cum-merit basis to enable them to pursue professional and technical courses.
Eligibility: Graduation and postgraduation students (technical or professional) with family income lesser than Rs. 2,50,000 per year.
Application: Online only.
Prizes and rewards: Up to Rs. 20,000 per year for course fee and up to Rs. 10,000 per year for maintenance allowance.
Deadline: Open application, as of now.
Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/MCM170
Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com
