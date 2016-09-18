This scholarship recognises outstanding female students in the technology field.

Eligibility: Female students currently enrolled at a university for the 2016-17 academic year and intending to continue their full-time studies in 2017-18 batch as well.

Application: Email only.

Prizes and rewards: Internship at Adobe, B.Tech. tuition fee for one or two years, and so on.

Deadline: September 30

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/aiw254

Granted to support Indian students with disabilities for their studies to minimise their dropout rate and bring forth their talent.

Eligibility: Class IX to XII, bachelor’s and master’s-level students with an annual family income of than Rs. 2,00,000 for pre-matric students and Rs. 2,50,000 for post-matric students.

Application: Online only

Prizes and rewards: Scholarship, maintenance and additional allowances.

Deadline: Open application, as of now.

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/CSS759

This scheme provides financial assistance to 60,000 students belonging to minority communities in India each year, on means-cum-merit basis to enable them to pursue professional and technical courses.

Eligibility: Graduation and postgraduation students (technical or professional) with family income lesser than Rs. 2,50,000 per year.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: Up to Rs. 20,000 per year for course fee and up to Rs. 10,000 per year for maintenance allowance.

Deadline: Open application, as of now.

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/MCM170

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com