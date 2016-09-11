With an objective to enhance employability of the economically weaker sections, this scheme tends to provide financial support to meritorious students for higher education in any government or private institute in India.

Eligibility: Class XII-passed students seeking admission in medicine, engineering, graduation, diploma courses, or vocational courses; with family income less than Rs. 1 lakh per year.

Application: Online only

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 10,000 per year (Rs. 1,000 per month throughout the course).

Deadline: September 23

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/LGJ417

This scholarship is being provided to propagate and promote Sanskrit language.

Eligibility: Regular students from Class IX to Ph.D. who have taken Sanskrit/Pali/Prakrit as a compulsory or optional subject with minimum 60 per cent scores.

Application: Download the application form from the website and fill-in in own handwriting, endorsed by the authority and mailed to Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan via the head of institute.

Prizes and rewards: Rs. 2,500 to 17,000 per year depending upon the course. This scholarship scheme has to be renewed every year.

Deadline: September 30

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/RSS320

To encourage engineering education amongst meritorious students from a financially constraint background and help deserving candidates to study and make a career in engineering, R&D or manufacturing sectors.

Eligibility: First-year students of Indian government engineering colleges, aged 20 years and below with annual family income less than 2 lakh per year.

Application: Online

Prizes and rewards: Full tuition fee, allowance for books and stationery or other miscellaneous expenses.

Deadline: Application is open till admission in government engineering colleges is open.

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/SSP460

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com