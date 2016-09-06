PG Merit Scholarship For University Rank Holders 2016-17

The first and second rank holders of UG-level, who have taken admission in any postgraduate course, will get this scholarship. The purpose of the scheme is to attract talent for pursuing postgraduate studies besides strengthening the basic subjects at undergraduate level.

Eligibility: Rank holders of B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com below 30 years of age, who have taken admission in P.G course are eligible to apply.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: 3,000 scholarship seats of amount Rs 2,000 per month for two years.

Deadline: September 15

Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/PMS958

Postgraduate Scholarships for SC/ST Candidates 2016-17

To provide financial assistance to SC/ST candidates to pursue postgraduate level studies in professional subjects such as Engineering & Technology, Management, Pharmacy, etc. from recognised Indian universities/institutions/colleges.

Eligibility: Students, who obtained admission in regular full-time postgraduate-level course with an upper age limit of 45 years (male) and 50 years (female), can apply.

Application: Online only.

Prizes and rewards: Total 1,000 seats, Rs. 7,800 per month for ME/M.Tech & Rs. 4,700 per month for other courses along with contingency amount.

Deadline: September 15Website: http://www.b4s.in/plus/PGS734

