Will the dream of better representation of complaints, among other things, come true? Students express their concerns after the DUSU elections.

The recently held Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, like every year, saw numerous rallies to woo student voters.

ABVP, the winning party, in their 25-point manifesto, has promised students to continue their fight for better hostel facilities, get subsidised canteens, establish more colleges and get financial assistance for the Northeast Cell.

However, students express their concern that the situation might turn out to be same as every year and the promises made might never see the daylight.

ABVP has demanded new colleges and immediate establishment of East and West campuses. “They want to get more colleges established, but this could lead to the quality of education getting deteriorated. They should concentrate on improving the quality and infrastructure of the existing 80 colleges,” says Riti Sareen, who graduated this term.

The party has also demanded a subsidised canteen to be opened in the North Campus. While cheap food is always welcome, many believe that DU already has a low fee structure and low prices for canteen food. “Asking for subsidised food would be like asking for free food. We pay thousands in cafes, why get subsidies for people who can afford?” asks Riti.

There are some students who feel that change can be brought in the current system by implementing correct measures. Jyoti Choudhary, a master’s student, says, “Every college should nominate one person for each post, but purely on the basis of their college records. This way, we get to choose from the best.” Other students who voiced their opinions wanted heavy fines and penalties to be imposed upon parties that cause any kind of nuisance or do not adhere to the rules.

With a lot of people opting for NOTA this year, the trend of skipping the elections continued. “Many students don’t even go to vote and then crib about the union later. We should take the union seriously as they represent us at various levels,” says Pragati, a final-year master’s student. “They should not get swayed by free bottles of alcohol or free cosmetics,” she continues.

When it comes to the involvement of political parties, there are a few students who support it. “Unions are needed because if it were not for them, nobody would voice our problems in front of the higher authorities. Also, I feel it is a good thing that the political parties participate in these elections. It gives the candidates the right kind of exposure and training,” says Abhishek Tiwari, who was vice-president of Rajdhani College in 2012.

While the AISA has been facing allegations of mishandling women, the NSUI has brought forth a “women’s manifesto” this year. ABVP, too, has promised to take adequate steps. However, the female students of the university are sceptical. “Promises have been made before, and they are being made now. We will not believe their claims till we see them getting implemented,” says Vidya, a final-year student.

Beyond DUSU

Though there are more than 80 colleges under DU, only 50 are affiliated to DUSU. Independent Student Unions are formed on the basis of elections in the colleges which are not affiliated to DUSU. This helps students to choose a leader from their own campus. “People we choose have actually lived with us on the campus and would continue doing so during their tenure. We recognise them and see them working everyday,” says Aena Rizvi, a final-year student.

Many girls’ colleges have maintained their distance from the election pomp and show since the beginning. “We believe in a clean, healthy, apolitical commitment to the college. We feel politics dilutes the actual commitment to college,” says Simran Gupta, president, Janki Devi Memorial College.

While a majority of students enjoy the peaceful proceedings, there are some who feel that it would be better if some changes could be brought into this system as some of the grievances reported by the students can be solved only by a proper council. In addition to this, they complain that it alienates them from a very important representation process of the Delhi University, one that they would also want to be a part of and have a say in.

“We lose out on our chance to contribute to the central student representative body and officially work on issues common across the university,” says Diksha Bijlani, a final-year student from Gargi College.