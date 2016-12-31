Features » Education Plus

December 31, 2016
Updated: October 1, 2016 16:43 IST

Great summer at Kingston

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Radhika Khemka
Radhika Khemka
TOPICS

education

higher education

study abroad

education

A heady mix of fun and exciting fields of study awaited us at Kingston, writes RADHIKA KHEMKA.

As part of summer school, as a student of Commerce, I had the opportunity to attend Kingston University’s month-long course on International Business Management which emphasised the international aspects of finance, accounts, tax, marketing, human resource and law. The finance classes helped us identify strategies for analysing and entering foreign markets and recognise international strategic alliances between various countries. The course also included industrial visits to U.K.’s leading financial institution, Barclays Card at Canary Wharf, where we had an opportunity to gain insights into the development of its operational strategies.

We also had guest lectures from industry experts which provided insights into how the U.K. and global companies operate. We enjoyed a whole month of cultural immersion and blending international business studies alongside sightseeing, social and educational trips.

Kingston University has five campuses in London, each specialising in science and engineering, business and law, school of design, health and social care, arts and architecture. The Business and Law school, where I studied was at Kingston- upon-Thames, the safest of the London boroughs and is located only 20 minutes from Central London by train. The faculty and professors comprised specialist researchers from different parts of the world. They were approachable and focussed on learning techniques and personality style of every student they mentored. The sessions were always field related and included real-time case studies to enforce application of knowledge at the practical level.

The library had books and works of students and various research-based projects from renowned scholars. The infrastructure, huge campus,sports facilities were obvious attractions. There were also students from Beijing, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Housed at The Kingston University Accomodation with en suite rooms and self-catering kitchen, we were also provided with a Zone 1-6 travel card ( travel by bus, train, London Underground ) to encourage us to explore London. Learning about the Prime Meridian at The Royal Observatory, Greenwich and The Watson and Crick DNA model at the National Science Museum was a great experience. Being a basketball buff, I made use of the university’s basketball court along with other sports courts, everyday. In my free time, I visited the Natural History Museum at Trafalgar Square, The Lords stadium and tasted the local cuisine at Kingsbury. The city is action-packed, especially at Southbank Centre, where one can spot street shows and musical concerts .

The summer school was a window to introduce us to the academic structure abroad and would enable one to further pursue postgraduation from such universities.

More In: Education Plus | Features
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

What do you look for in a newspaper for students?

The Hindu In School will be back after a short summer break. During this time, we wish to tweak the product that’s especially designed for school students. Just take our simple questionnaire and tell us what YOU would look for in a newspaper for students.

Read more »

The GATE advantage

Five apps to help you prepare for competitive exams

‘Anyone can crack civil services exam’

Study in Germany with very little or no tuition fee

How I made it to Harvard

Know your English: September 19

Try taking Civils without coaching

Great summer at Kingston

When the VISA gets rejected

Why the craze for government jobs?


In School
The Palomar Observatory.
Behind the Palomar Observatory mirror
A.S.Ganesh

Hail the Hale’s eye

Rohit Sharma scored a fluent 82 and was involved in a crucial 103-run partnersup with Wriddhiman Saha for the seventh wicket. Photo: K.R. Deepak
Sunday's Sports reel
A.S.Ganesh

Rohit-Saha put India in front; Ricciardo leads Red Bull one-two at Malaysia

This rebus was suggested by P.Anantha Joshna of class 12, Christian Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Oddanchatram. Do you also consider yourself to be an expert at solving rebuses? Why not try making them then! Send in your entries to rebuscorner@gmail.com and the best ones will be featured here. Do include your name, class, school and location.

Rebus 1301

Gutsy fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara (above) and Ajinkya Rahane helped India reach 239 for seven in the second Test against New Zealand after a see-saw opening day.
Friday's Sports reel
A.S.Ganesh

Pujara, Rahane lift India on an intense day; Totti, Ibrahimovic star in Europa League

Do you also consider yourself to be an expert at solving rebuses? Why not try making them then! Send in your entries torebuscorner@gmail.com and the best ones will be featured here. Do include your name, class, school and location.

Rebus 1300

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Education Plus

Prisma

Three apps to transform your pictures into artworks

Clicking pictures is second nature to students today. Capturing memories and preserving fun-filled moments with friends, among other things,... »