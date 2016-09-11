Safe campuses cannot be built on the basis of restricting speech.

As campuses across the U.S. open their doors to new students, fresh out of high school, the conversation is dominated by issues of diversity, free speech and safe spaces. Some people hold that we need to take care not to offend others, to create spaces where everyone not only feels safe, but is also valued and respected. Others hold that education is about being exposed to and dealing with a wide range of information, ideas and opinions, some of which we may find disagreeable or even offensive.

In the first scenario, it is expected that we watch what we say and how we say it, and any potentially offensive material is introduced with a “trigger warning”, indicating that it could hurt the sentiments of certain people. So an article about the refugee crisis might be potentially disturbing to people who have themselves been through such an experience, or a film that deals with suicide could affect someone who either attempted it or knows someone who has. The spirit behind this approach is to increase sensitivity to difference and to be reflective about how everything we say and do could be interpreted by those who come from backgrounds that may be different from ours.

Many institutions have put in place (or are now designing) orientation programmes for their students and faculty that get them to recognise the multiple ways in which we might offend or hurt by our words, gestures and actions.

Many have criticised this approach for taking things too far, for having a “chilling” effect — making people so worried about offending that they end up not saying anything, not offering honest criticism, or masking their true responses with political correctness. A recent statement by the president of a university emphasised that campuses should be spaces of free speech and debate, implying that over-use of trigger warnings could discourage true dialogue, and worse, would result in students not being exposed to a range of viewpoints. Others, similarly, have warned that too much of an emphasis on this kind of “safety” would not build the ability to engage with and resolve differences — something that is important in today’s polarised world.

In India, too, we have had our share of back-and-forth on the right to offend and the right to take offence. Few would disagree that we need to develop awareness of and sensitivity to differences of various kinds — sexual, social, cultural and political. At the same time, we also need to develop the ability to talk through things we do not understand completely or what we do not agree with. Before dismissing a point of view we need to engage with it—and this means running the risk of being displeased, angered or even offended.

College is the perfect place to do this. For the first time, as young adults, we have the opportunity to interact with people who may be very different from ourselves. It is an opportunity to understand this difference, to explore from the bottom up, to ask questions about it, and then figure out where we stand in relation to it. Understanding people and becoming aware of their experiences is one thing. Understanding their ideas and the reasoning behind their actions is another. It is important to distinguish between the two and to cultivate both kinds of understanding.

Once we leave college, we tend to interact with a fairly homogeneous group of people — family, workplace acquaintances, a few neighbours — who all look and think like us. University, particularly public universities, on the other hand, expose us to people from different socio-economic and cultural backgrounds.

We can have “trigger warnings” at the back of our minds and talk to people carefully to begin with, trying to figure out what makes them vulnerable and managing our interactions in a way that builds on acceptance rather than suspicion. The questions we ask and answer at this stage revolve around: “Who are you (as defined by the person)?” “What are your experiences?” “What makes you tick?” “What are your fears and hopes?” From here we go on to: “What do you think of…?” “Why do you hold that position?”

The underlying spirit all through this questioning is to understand, not to challenge or attack. Once understanding has been established, the space naturally becomes safe for further intellectual dialogue that is open and free ranging.

Safe spaces cannot be built on the basis of restricting speech. They can only emerge over time from a process of real dialogue.

The author teaches at the University of Hyderabad and edits Teacher Plus. Email: usha.bpgll@gmail.com