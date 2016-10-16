From exploring thermodynamics to designing anti-poaching systems for elephants, ABHINAV PAUL KONGARI shares his exciting experience at the University of Sheffield.

Studying abroad has always been a challenging idea for students and what is most crucial for them is proper information regarding the selection of universities, correct application process and future opportunities after graduation.

Hailing from Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand, I was educated at St. Xavier’s School. It was around the end of Class XI I decided to pursue higher education in a different country. For me, the primary requirements were a university which was high up in the world rankings, had research-led teaching and gave me opportunities to gain experience in the form of internships, placement and work experience. The University of Sheffield was one among the few universities that provided all these options along with an engineering degree, renowned world over.

The transition from India to the UK was comfortable as Sheffield has a comfortable vibe around it and peopleare warm and friendly. Once famous around the world for its amazing steel products, the city has a rich cultural background and many natural landmarks.

Ever since my first year, I have been actively involved socially and academically. We recently had the Global Engineering Challenge where we were assigned to interdisciplinary teams and worked on projects based on issues across the world. My team was asked to design an ‘Anti-poaching system for elephants in Cameroon’ and this helped me pick up not only technical skills but also soft skills such as leadership and teamwork.

Teaching in the UK is completely different from India. It is more independent and requires us to spend a lot of time researching and reading in the library. Our study sessions are divided into lectures and tutorials which are more personal. One faculty member assigned to every four or five students and there is mentoring where the student is attached to a senior student in the same department.

There are 17 labs with a virtual augmented reality room and aerospace simulation room. We also have a platform called ‘Project Space’ where we are free to use 3D printers, laser cutters and other machinery, under supervision. Once can also take part in amazing student-run projects like the Sheffield formula racing team and Volaticus, a human powered aircraft.

Here, one can strike the perfect balance between social and academic life. Recently, we had the World Food Festival and the International Culture Evening where different national societies participated and competed for a coveted prize. The students union has been rated number one consistently since 2009 and houses over 300 different societies and over 50 sports clubs.

Everyday, I learn something new. From theories of thermofluids to event management, from customer service to product design, this university has helped me to develop skills in every field. My future plans are to work with Engineers without Borders and use the knowledge I’ve gained to help underdeveloped areas.

The writer is a second-year student pursuing B.Eng in mechanical engineering at the University of Sheffield.