Anand Kumar Selvam writes about how research at the university helped him gain more insights into the field of electrochemistry.

I hail from a middle-class family from Salem and I am the first graduate in my family. After completing my schooling at Golden Gates Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Salem, I pursued a bachelor’s degree in Chemical and Electrochemical Engineering at the Central Electrochemical Research Institute(CECRI). After graduation, I wanted to specialise in electrochemistry as I had done some research in the field and my research article was published in the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy.

Currently, I am pursuing MSc in electrochemistry at the UK-based University of Southampton after which I plan to pursue a PhD. The University of Southampton is one of the few in the world that offers a post-graduate programme in this field. Apart from a PG student funding of GBP 1000, the university provided me with the unique services of Tempbank which gave me various opportunities to get part-time jobs.

My experience here has been rewarding. During my first semester, I had the opportunity to attend engineering-related modules that helped me garner knowledge of renewable and sustainable energy.

Apart from academics, I was interested in research activities carried out at the university. I reached out to Dr. Iris Nandhakumar, a faculty from the department of chemistry, who provided me with a project. She is working on nano materials with electrochemistry, which is the field of research I am interested in. Since February, this year, I have been working in her lab towards fabrication of Palladium nano materials from Lyotropic Liquid Phases for electro catalytic applications. This opportunity has given me adequate research experience and I also got a chance to visit the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Southampton is one of the best places to live in the U.K. It is well connected with major cities like London but affordable, nonetheless. It is truly a home away from home where Indian families meet every Sunday for payer and meals. This January, the university’s Indian Society, which I am part of, conducted an inter-college dance competition with the theme of “Made in India” as a part of the Republic Day celebrations, where we witnessed traditional Indian dances.

The University of Southampton provides modern technology to students that make them comfortable during the course, starting from tutorials, lectures, e-assignments and so on. The campus library, a majestic building with a pool of knowledge and excellent infrastructure, is my favourite place within the campus. In electrochemistry, the university stands unique with its cutting-edge research.

The writer is in his final semester of MSc electrochemistry at the University of Southampton.