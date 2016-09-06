This armed forces programme run by MDI Gurgaon can help ex-Army personnel join the corporate world.

A life in the armed forces prepares soldiers for some of life’s toughest lessons — an iron-clad resolve to defend their country at any cost, facing life-and-death situations head-on and taming them with an equanimity that can only stem from experience, courage in the face of adversities, determination to achieve targets and goals, a punctuality that is enviable and a disciplined, rigorous routine which can seem daunting and almost impossible to get used to. In short, such warriors are management experts and leaders. But, such a life does not prepare these veterans for lessons in quantitative skills, entrepreneurship, finance or marketing.

There are many who seek to pursue a career in business after serving in the Army. The transition from the military world to commercial life is facilitated by certain institutes that offer courses to ex-Army personnel, MDI Gurgaon being one among the many. One such course is the Armed Forces programme, sponsored by the Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), which is open to both retired armed forces personnel and those who opt for voluntary retirement.

Prof. Sandeep Goel, associate professor and programme director at MDI Gurgaon, explains why B-schools are more than welcoming the Army personnel to the corporate world. “The Indian Armed Forces represent a large group of well-groomed and highly motivated people who are accustomed to working in a system that expects them to set high standards for accomplishing goals.

Officers from the Armed Forces are self-reliant, innovative, resourceful, highly adaptable and are endowed with courage, motivation, selflessness and honesty. They lead and inspire people to perform extraordinary tasks in impossible situations.”

Better leaders

For military leaders who, on a regular basis, inspired their subordinates on the battlefield to stand and face the enemy even when the situation demanded a hasty retreat, bringing together a team to complete projects and achieving targets on time in the most demanding and pressured scenarios would be a cake walk.

Effective leadership is one of the most important lessons military MBA students can impart to their civilian counterparts. According to Prof. Goel, “CEOs with a defence background can bring discipline and systematic approach to the process of policy formulation. Their decision-making capabilities and their ability to handle pressure will make them well positioned in the corporate world.”

“Further,” he adds, “individuals with military experience will excel in roles involving financial oversight and leadership. Naturally, senior Armed Forces personnel are well equipped for roles at the board-level and responsibilities, particularly in an environment where the focus is on corporate governance and transparency.”

Prof. Goel elaborates on how the courses in MDI Gurgaon are reviewed based on industry inputs and changes are made keeping the volatile ecosystem in mind. The curriculum includes the latest practices required in the corporate world. Innovative teaching methods and case studies are included in the curriculum to ensure that participants are up-to-date with the goings-on in business. “The institute has been conducting Certificate Course in Business Administration for the officers of Armed Forces sponsored by the Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR). The aim of the course is to make the officers well equipped in managerial competencies for the corporate sector. The Armed Forces programme adds value to the next career that the personnel opt for and thereby enhances their skills to converge, align and integrate well with the present trends of the corporate world,” he adds.

Employment opportunities are aplenty for those who complete the certification programme, assures Prof. Goel. “They are well equipped for leadership roles in various sectors and are hired by consulting companies and BPOs in addition to manufacturing and other sectors. They can be effective leaders and contribute as directors on the board with strong interpersonal communication and leadership skills as well.”